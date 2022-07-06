ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Man teargassed by Richmond Police 'disappointed' in retractions; Chief declines to comment

By Tyler Layne
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Chief of Richmond Police declined to comment about false statements from 2020 the department retracted on Friday, while Mayor Levar Stoney said he was happy to see it.

Corey Goss stood next to the Lee Circle on Wednesday, a surreal feeling to see what's become of the space where he used to gather in protest.

"It's an empty field," Goss said. "It's crazy."

He said one demonstration in particular, on June 1, 2020, has always stuck out to him.

“I think the people that experienced it will never forget it," he said.

Goss said a large crowd had just finished protesting on Broad Street and walked up to the Robert E. Lee Monument. He said he was one of the individuals standing on the pedestal of the statue, speaking out against racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

“They kept saying repeatedly from the stage, the monument that we were standing on, that we're here for love, we're here for unity," Goss recalled.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Goss said Richmond Police officers showed up and teargassed demonstrators.

“I was scared for my life," Goss said. "I was coughing and sneezing, running at the same time, trying to make sure that people that I'm with are okay, and it was just like chaos.”

At the time, Richmond Police tweeted they had to deploy gas because "some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protesters."

However, Goss said he didn't witness anything of the sort.

“We were peaceful, we didn't do anything wrong, we were well within our rights," he said.

Two years later, RPD admitted on Twitter that previous statements made about the incident were false, and there was no need for tear gas.

The retraction was ordered as part of a lawsuit settlement between a civil rights law firm representing multiple protesters and the City of Richmond.

Goss, who was not involved in the lawsuit, said he was pleased the police department issued a retraction but disappointed it took RPD so long to do it and under the order of the court.

“Why would you wait two years, first of all, for the truth to come out? And then secondly, what is the point," he said.

Goss said he and other protesters were also disappointed at the timing in which the redactions were made: the Friday evening before a holiday weekend when he believed many people were unplugged from the news.

"If you want to admit fault for some kind of big organization like that, of course, you're going to try and do it when the least attention is being paid to it," Goss said.

During a police press conference on Wednesday to discuss the prevention of a mass shooting, Chief Gerald Smith, who was brought on after the statue incident, did not want to answer questions about the retractions.

“Moving forward and learning from that situation, have communication protocols within the police department been reviewed to make sure that information released to the public is accurate," reporter Tyler Layne asked.

“Given this situation with what we’re dealing with now, I’m going to give it its all-due respect and the attention it deserves. I’ll answer your question at a later time," Smith responded, who deferred CBS 6 to the public information officer.

For background, Former Chief Will Smith headed the department at the time. Mayor Levar Stoney asked for his resignation shortly after the incident.

Mayor Stoney, who marched with upset protesters the day following the teargas incident in 2020, also attended the Wednesday police press conference.

A spokesperson told CBS 6 he did not have time to answer questions about the retractions but later sent a statement.

"What happened that day was a mistake. It should not have happened – I said that the very next day outside of City Hall. But, I am glad we were able to reach a resolution that provides transparency and can be a learning opportunity not just for our city, but others as well," Mayor Stoney said.

Goss said he believed some progress has been made over the past two years to improve trust between law enforcement and the community but felt like more work still needs to be done.

“You have to get the story right. You’re in a trusted position," Goss said. "And you have to do what you’re paid to do which is protect and serve your community."

The settlement also requires the police department to allow the public access to body camera footage and other police records from the incident through the Library of Virginia.

James Hunt
3d ago

there was nothing peaceful about that all the destruction businesses that were destroyed every one of y'all and Stony should have been locked up but yet he let y'all out I don't have nothing to do with the statues but what y'all done was wrong you destroyed the city there was nothing peaceful about it so don't say it was peaceful

Reply(2)
7
 

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

