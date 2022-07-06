ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Three arrested in gas theft, more than 3,600 gallons stolen

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- Three men have been arrested after police said they stole more than 3,600 gallons of gasoline. Yoenny Garcia Ruiz, 26, and Yoanky Martinez Morata, 41, have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft. Alexi Otero, 49, has been charged with engaging in criminal activity.

From left to right pictured: Otero, Morata, Ruiz

According to the Odessa Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. on July 6, officers responded to a theft in progress at Kent Kwik located at 912 N County Road West. There, officers detained Ruiz, Morata, and Otero. Investigators said the men were stealing gas by tampering with the fuel pump. The pair drained about 300 gallons from the pumps before police arrived.

Investigators then determined the suspects were also involved in, or had knowledge of, previous thefts. OPD said in all, more than 3,600 gallons have been stolen by the trio.

All three men were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Wednesday afternoon.

OPD said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are expected. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

