ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Federal grand jury indicts 2 NCWV men on drug charges

By Aaron Williams
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGo5Z_0gWxWNwH00
Joshua Witt

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A federal grand jury has indicted two north central West Virginia men in separate drug cases.

Joshua Witt, of Morgantown, was indicted Wednesday on firearms and drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0LZ8_0gWxWNwH00
Joshua Witt

Witt, 36, was indicted on two counts of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Domestic Violence Crime,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute More than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine.” Witt, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior domestic violence convictions, is accused of having a 9mm pistol in April 2021 and another 9mm pistol in April 2022. He is also accused of having methamphetamine in April 2021 and having more than five grams of methamphetamine in April 2022. The alleged crimes took place in Monongalia and Preston counties, according to Ihlenfeld.

Monongalia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Witt and a woman in April 2021 after they say they found drugs on Witt and in the hotel room he was sharing with the woman.

Witt faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each firearms charge and the first methamphetamine charge. He also faces additional prison time and fines on the other charges.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Preston County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case against Witt.

Witt is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, without bond.

The grand jury also indicted Jeremy Jenkins, 31, of Fairmont, West Virginia, on Wednesday.

Jenkins was indicted on two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Jenkins is accused of having methamphetamine in April 2021 and having more than five grams of methamphetamine in January 2021 and February 2021. The alleged crimes took place in Harrison County, according to Ihlenfeld.

Jenkins faces up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case against Jenkins. He is not listed as being held in the West Virginia Regional Jail system.

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Warrants executed for illegal harvest of 80 year old Yellowroot

RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Arrest warrants were executed for four individuals involved in the illegal harvest of Yellowroot on private property. According to a statement from the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, NRP Officers Sgt. Hains, Carder, Casto, Cremeans, Carpenter, and Sweet executed multiple arrest warrants on Thursday, June 30, 2022 for four individuals who harvested Yellowroot from property on which they had no legal basis to occupy.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County man, AKA Abu Twoseventeeen, jailed for drug trafficking

William Hinton, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced yesterday to 180 months of incarceration for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Hinton, also known as “Abu Twoseventeeen,” age 49, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Marion County man federally indicted on drug charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a Fairmont man was federally indicted on drug charges Wednesday. Jeremy Jenkins, 31, was indicted on two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Jenkins is accused of having methamphetamine in April 2021 and having...
MARION COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Crime & Safety
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
Morgantown, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Monongalia County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

VA man charged after troopers find more than 1.5lbs of marijuana during Randolph County reckless driving call

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Virginia man has been charged after a reckless driving complaint in Randolph County led to troopers locating more than 1.5 pounds of marijuana. On July 7, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched in reference to a reckless driving complaint for a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Rt. 219 from Tucker County into Randolph County, according to a criminal complaint.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Rock throwing Hundred woman arrested in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover arrested a Hundred woman after she allegedly throwing rocks at cars. Reports indicate Connie Newbury, 50, of Hundred, was standing in front of Frank’s Hot Spot on Holland Avenue holding a large rock. Police say Newberry threatened to “bash” the officer’s head in if he harassed her.
WESTOVER, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Domestic Violence#Grand Jury#Alcohol#Explosives
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ex-Monessen man sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug charges

A 27-year-old former Monessen man will spend five years in a federal prison for attempting to distribute cocaine in Monessen last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh. Shaiquane Harrison was sentenced Friday by federal Judge William S. Stickman in Pittsburgh after he pleaded guilty on March...
MONESSEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

‘Pillar of Preston County’ Judge Halbritter passes at 92

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former Senior Status Judge Robert C. Halbritter passed away in his Morgantown home on Thursday according to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. He was 92. The Grafton native received his law degree from West Virginia University and spent two years in the U.S. Army. Halbritter spent a long […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Suspect in Steubenville shooting arrested in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County officials tell 7News they’ve arrested a man in connection to a Steubenville shooting in June where an 18-year-old was shot. The arrest happened near the Route 9 exit off I-70. Authorities say they arrested 26 year old Tyler Pesta of Steubenville,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Metro News

West Virginia State Police graduates 26 cadets in 70th class

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police have a new set of members ready to work following graduation. The graduation ceremony for the 70th Cadet Class was held Friday at the West Virginia State Culture Center and featured 26 individuals. “This class we have here is a tight,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WDTV

WVSP officer charged with DUI while on duty

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A now former West Virginia State Police officer has been charged with DUI while on duty. The WVSP charged Kaja Tenney, 26, with Aggravated DUI on Saturday, July 2 following an on-duty incident, WVSP Captain Maddy said. The alleged incident occurred in Randolph County on...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Mullins indicted on murder charges by grand jury

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County grand jury has indicted Eric Charles Mullins for the murder of Lisa Rogers, according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutors Office. In November 2021, Rogers was found dead in a house near the corner of 13th and Latrobe Streets in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wajr.com

State trooper charged with on-duty DUI, fired

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A trooper with the West Virginia State Police has been terminated following a alcohol-related incident while on duty. Reports indicate troopers were investigating a crash in Elkins along U.S. Route 219 and found a 2017 Ford Explorer that was involved on South Kerns Avenue. Police determined the Explorer was the state-issued police vehicle of Kaja Tenney, 26.
ELKINS, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: July 3 through July 9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. The family of Skylar Neese shared memories of her 10 years after she was murdered. An Ohio man drowned at Cheat Lake on Independence Day. A former West Virginia State Police...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy