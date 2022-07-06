Federal grand jury indicts 2 NCWV men on drug charges

Joshua Witt

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A federal grand jury has indicted two north central West Virginia men in separate drug cases.

Joshua Witt, of Morgantown, was indicted Wednesday on firearms and drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Witt, 36, was indicted on two counts of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Domestic Violence Crime,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute More than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine.” Witt, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior domestic violence convictions, is accused of having a 9mm pistol in April 2021 and another 9mm pistol in April 2022. He is also accused of having methamphetamine in April 2021 and having more than five grams of methamphetamine in April 2022. The alleged crimes took place in Monongalia and Preston counties, according to Ihlenfeld.

Monongalia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Witt and a woman in April 2021 after they say they found drugs on Witt and in the hotel room he was sharing with the woman.

Witt faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each firearms charge and the first methamphetamine charge. He also faces additional prison time and fines on the other charges.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Preston County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case against Witt.

Witt is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, without bond.

The grand jury also indicted Jeremy Jenkins, 31, of Fairmont, West Virginia, on Wednesday.

Jenkins was indicted on two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Jenkins is accused of having methamphetamine in April 2021 and having more than five grams of methamphetamine in January 2021 and February 2021. The alleged crimes took place in Harrison County, according to Ihlenfeld.

Jenkins faces up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case against Jenkins. He is not listed as being held in the West Virginia Regional Jail system.