Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 7, 2022. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 7, 2022. Alex Folmar has been in the pawn shop business for 25 years and he said right now more people are taking out short-term loans than he’s ever experienced.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO