Report: Panthers don't intend to trade Sam Darnold after acquiring Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have quite the crowded quarterback room following Wednesday's trade for former Cleveland Browns starter Baker Mayfield.

As Myles Simmons pointed out for Pro Football Talk, Mayfield and veteran Sam Darnold both began the day on track to earn roughly $18.86 million in salary for the 2022 season until Carolina's newest signal-caller "was willing to eat $3.5 million" to get his desired move, according to David Newton of ESPN. The Panthers have third-round draft pick Matt Corral presumably hoping to eventually take over atop the depth chart, and P.J. Walker also remains on the roster as of early Wednesday evening.

Some may have assumed the Carolina-Cleveland trade meant the end of Darnold's time with the Panthers, but Newton reports that is not necessarily the case:

In his ESPN column, Newton wrote:

"The Panthers haven’t counted Darnold out. According to a league source, Mayfield hasn’t been handed over the keys to the offense. He’s just been given a duplicate set to compete with Darnold for the job.

"The Panthers have been open about the possibility of adding a veteran quarterback to compete with Darnold since Deshaun Watson was traded to the Browns, which made Mayfield expendable."

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule indeed made it known last month the club could look to land a "significant" upgrade over Darnold this summer. Whether or not Mayfield proves to be that upgrade seemingly won't be determined until he and Darnold battle it out from the start of training camp through the end of the preseason portion of the schedule.

For what it's worth, PFT's Mike Florio explained earlier on Wednesday that "there’s been no real chatter about teams that would swoop in for Darnold." Thus, the Panthers may feel letting Darnold compete with Mayfield is better than simply cutting the 25-year-old and losing him for nothing.