ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets sign defensemen Adam Boqvist to three-year, $7.8 million extension

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtbC7_0gWxW4Fj00
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Boqvist, 21, was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Last season for the Blue Jackets, Boqvist posted 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 52 games.

"Adam is a talented, mobile defenseman with the ability and creativity to provide offense from the blueline," Blue Jackets' GM Jarmo Kekalainen said on Wednesday. "Despite some injuries, he had a very good first season with our club at the age of 21 and as he gets bigger and stronger, we believe he has the potential to be a very impactful player in this league."

The Blue Jackets acquired Boqvist in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks last July. Columbus sent defenseman Seth Jones, and two draft picks to the Blackhawks for Boqvist and a 2022 first-round pick.

A Falun, Sweden native, Boqvist was originally drafted by the Blackhawks with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Boqvist made his NHL debut in 2019.

In 128 career NHL games for the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets, Boqvist has compiled 51 points (17 goals, 34 assists.)

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
The Spun

Hockey World Reacts To Blockbuster Blackhawks, Senators Trade

The Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators agreed to a massive trade on Thursday afternoon. Chicago sent star forward Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa in exchange for the No. 7 and No. 39 overall picks in this year's draft, plus a third-rounder in 2024. This move wasn't well-received by Blackhawks fans and...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Yzerman Seems Ready to Make Blockbuster Move

Things around the Detroit Red Wings might seem quiet at the moment with the offseason ready to kick into high gear in short order. But don’t think for a second GM Steve Yzerman isn’t up to something. Just look back to last season. Who saw the Anthony Mantha...
DETROIT, MI
bardown.com

Rating the first overall NHL draft picks from the last 10 years

The NHL Draft is right around the corner and everyone is looking ahead. Asking questions like what this draft means for the Montreal Canadiens rebuild? Whether Shane Wright is going to go first overall or not? But not us, we’re looking back! Today we’re rating all the first overall picks since the year 2012.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Boqvist
Yardbarker

Why signing Albert Wilson was underrated move by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to have more explosive plays and elite firepower on offense. Yes, they have two great receivers in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Running back Dalvin Cook has made three consecutive Pro Bowls. But quarterback Kirk Cousins also has a new weapon in the recently signed Albert Wilson. Wilson is going to be the team's gadget player, which means he'll use his speed, athleticism and versatility in multiple ways. He will be the team's quiet X-factor on offense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Dylan Strome not expected to receive qualifying offer from Blackhawks

Strome is expected to test the free-agent market on July 13. As McKenzie stated, the move doesn't come as a surprise given the Blackhawks' position this offseason. The Blackhawks finished 28-42-12 last season, seventh in the Western Conference's Central Division. Only the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadians finished with a worse record than the Blackhawks in the NHL last season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Officially Announce Trade Involving A Former All-Star

Walker, 32, now finds himself on his third team in as many years, but it does not appear as if he will be on Detroit’s roster for long. The former All-Star point guard finalized a contract buyout with the Pistons ahead of the start of free agency, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and he is allowed to sign with any team in the league now that this trade is official and he will soon officially clear waivers.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole shares one regret from time with Pittsburgh Pirates

Gerrit Cole had many great moments and some not-so-great moments during his five MLB seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but one bad memory clearly stands out in his mind. Before his New York Yankees began their series against the Pirates on Tuesday, Cole was asked if he has any regrets from his time in Pittsburgh. He said he wishes he would have thrown a different pitch to Kyle Schwarber.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire 1st, 2nd and 3rd Round Picks for DeBrincat

Chicago to pick No. 7 and No. 39 overall in 2022 draft, plus acquires 3rd round pick in 2024. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired a first-round pick (7th overall) and second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2022 National Hockey League Draft and a third-round pick in 2024 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Alex DeBrincat. With the addition of the seventh and 39th overall pick, Chicago now has seven selections in the first three rounds of the draft (one first round, three second round and three third-round picks). Chicago also has two picks in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy