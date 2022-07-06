Blue Jackets sign defensemen Adam Boqvist to three-year, $7.8 million extension

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Boqvist, 21, was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Last season for the Blue Jackets, Boqvist posted 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 52 games.

"Adam is a talented, mobile defenseman with the ability and creativity to provide offense from the blueline," Blue Jackets' GM Jarmo Kekalainen said on Wednesday. "Despite some injuries, he had a very good first season with our club at the age of 21 and as he gets bigger and stronger, we believe he has the potential to be a very impactful player in this league."

The Blue Jackets acquired Boqvist in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks last July. Columbus sent defenseman Seth Jones, and two draft picks to the Blackhawks for Boqvist and a 2022 first-round pick.

A Falun, Sweden native, Boqvist was originally drafted by the Blackhawks with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Boqvist made his NHL debut in 2019.

In 128 career NHL games for the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets, Boqvist has compiled 51 points (17 goals, 34 assists.)