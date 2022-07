Effective: 2022-07-08 04:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CHEYENNE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO