ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Desert Sun

Desert Hot Springs short-term rentals getting new rules, but no caps — for now, at least

By Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbLjO_0gWxUva300

Owners of short-term vacation rentals in Desert Hot Springs will have to follow new rules, including noise limits, under an ordinance tentatively approved Tuesday by the city council.

Two council members, Russell Betts and Roger Nunez, pushed for limits on the number of STVRs allowed, but they were outvoted by Mayor Scott Matas, Mayor Pro Tem Gary Gardner and Council member Jan Pye.

If the new rules are not effective, the council may consider limiting the number six months after the ordinance is officially in place.

The city has been considering ways to improve its management of short-term rentals throughout the year, with Gardner and Betts working together on a subcommittee. Their suggestions included things like adding fines for unlicensed short-term rentals and dedicating staff to enforcing them.

Gardner opposed limiting the number of STVRs, saying many visitors want to stay in homes instead of hotels and that the revenue from rentals is important for the city. Cannabis taxes now make up 39% of city revenue, and Gardner said the city needs a more balanced approach.

"The only way we're going to get that is if we grow our tourism base, so I don't want to do anything to hamper that and I don't think this does," he said. "It gets rid of our bad actors and it still continues to bring in revenue to the city."

The city received $768,800 in transient occupancy tax revenue, as of March, for the 2021-22 fiscal year and $676,000 in TOT for 2020-21, according to a staff report.

Matas said that revenue will double if the city is able to collect it from unlicensed short-term rentals. There are around 242 short term rentals in Desert Hot Springs — 118 with a license and 124 without.

Under the new ordinance, someone operating a short-term rental without a permit will be fined $5,000. Violations for things like noise and occupancy will be $1,000 for the first offense, $2,000 for the second and $3,000 for the third.

Short-term rentals will have to have noise monitoring systems that alert their owner or the owner's agent about noise above 70 decibels.

The city will deny short-term rental permits if the property owner did not pay their transient occupancy tax, there is a code compliance issue, they had a permit previously revoked in the last year or a certain number of complaints resulted in an administrative citation.

Deputy City Manager Doria Wilms said short-term rentals are concentrated in some parts of the city, including Hacienda Heights — in particular just off Panorama Drive.

Yet even within Hacienda Heights, just to the east around Prospect Way and Monument Street there are virtually no rentals, Wilms said.

Betts said the density of short-term rentals in some areas is changing neighborhoods, and he dismissed concerns about the effect limits would have on tax revenue.

"You can't expect it to be reasonable that one family or a neighborhood suffer and pay the entire price because you want revenue for the city," he said.

Two attempts by Betts and Nunez to limit STVRs to 5% of homes in a subdivision or area failed on 3-2 votes.

In voting against those limits, Matas said: "My path would be let's put this ordinance in effect, let's get the permitting started, let's see if that thins out some of these clusters. And if it doesn't, then I've made it very clear multiple times that I would be open to bringing a limitation back for us to look at."

Council members then unanimously voted to authorize City Manager Luke Rainey to hire a firm called ISECURUM INC. to enforce the rules on short-term rentals from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This agreement is for two years and up to $118,456 annually.

The ordinance will return for a second reading and adoption on Sept. 5.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Desert Hot Springs short-term rentals getting new rules, but no caps — for now, at least

Comments / 4

Related
thepalmspringspost.com

Don’t count on extended bar hours in Palm Springs, other area cities just yet

A proposal to extend bars hours in Palm Springs and six other California cities has a long way to go before it gets anywhere near reality here, city official said this week. Driving the news: California State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) has tried and failed twice to pass legislation allowing bars to remain open until 4 a.m. in cities chosen for a pilot program. He’s trying again with SB930, which is currently working its way through Sacramento and scheduled for its next committee hearing in early August.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
fabulousarizona.com

Summer Vacation: Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa

Palm Springs has long been an adored summer escape for Valley dwellers. But just a few miles outside of Palm Springs–and a four-hour drive from Phoenix–is Rancho Mirage, home to the family-friendly retreat of Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa. Surrounded by towering palm trees, a mountain...
PHOENIX, AZ
visitpalmsprings.com

Extrax Palm Springs Delivers

Weather you are a novice or connoisseur, Extrax Palm Springs dispensary has something for all your taste buds. Not only is there a large selection of products, the staff is friendly and knowledgeable. The vibe is modern and clean, with a laid back relaxing feel. No up-selling, just helpful staff that want you to get the most out of your experience. It is located at 1231 S. Gene Autry Trail.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#New Rules#Palm Springs#Short Term Rental#Vacation Rentals#Tot
CBS LA

More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks seized from 2 locations in the Inland Empire

Four people have been arrested and more than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in a multi-agency operation to crackdown on the sales of illegal fireworks. After two people were arrested on last Saturday during a "buy-bust" operation conducted by CalFire peace officers, investigators learned of fireworks being stored at two more locations. With a search warrant encompassing Riverside, Orange, and San Bernardino counties, CalFire was joined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the hazardous device teams from Riverside County and Orange County to seize approximately 4,424 pounds of fireworks and arrest two more people.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
irei.com

Distribution facility in Southern California sells for $102m

The industrial team at Crow Holdings Development has sold a new 344,360-square-foot, LEED Silver-certified last-mile, robotics-distribution facility triple-net leased in the Inland Empire community of Bloomington, Calif. The sales price was $102 million. The building site spans 17.34 acres at 18025 Slover Ave. in a sought-after, last-mile location with valuable...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
recordgazette.net

Potential ballot measure could add $9 to Banning’s monthly utility bills

Banning could dream of a new, larger community center someday. Maybe even additional soccer fields. If only it had previously passed Measure P, the city manager has suggested. Banning’s general fund revenues do “not adequately fund services,” according to City Manager Doug Schulze, who brought up the matter as he discussed adding a potential ballot measure that would increase utility bills.
BANNING, CA
365traveler.com

12 SPECTACULAR THINGS TO DO IN LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA

The sparkling sapphire waters of Lake Arrowhead, surrounded by lush pine trees, look like a screensaver snapshot. But this mountain lake retreat is a real-life paradise for travelers in Southern California escaping the crowded cities for a slice of tranquil nature. Sitting high in the San Bernardino Mountains, this lake...
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
Fontana Herald News

Agreement reached on huge warehouse project in Bloomington; new school would be built at different site

Many residents of Bloomington have been expressing concerns about the development of a huge warehouse project next to an elementary school, and now they have reason to cheer. A $44.5 million agreement reached between the Colton Joint Unified School District and Howard Industrial Partners would enable the district to relocate the students and staff of Zimmerman Elementary School away from the shadow of a planned warehouse project and to deliver a new, state‐of‐the‐art elementary school to Bloomington, CJUSD said in a news release on July 8.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Small Earthquake Strikes near Coachella

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 3.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Salton City. and about 30 miles south of Coachella was recorded at 3:29 a.m. today,. according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 9.9 miles west southwest of Salton City in Imperial. County and 31.1 miles south of Coachella.
COACHELLA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside County receives pet company grant

Riverside County has received a $90,000 donation from PetSmart, the Phoenix-based chain of pet superstores. The grant will be used by the county’s animal services division, which helps county residents and their pets, according to a statement on the county’s website. Specifically, the county will use the money...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Friday Flyer

City being shifted to new county district

The Riverside County Board Maps will be changing soon. If you reside within a city, the changes won’t impact you as much (until you need help with a county-wide service), but changes are coming, including a new district for the City of Canyon Lake. On Jan. 1, the following...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Report: Riverside County failed Turpin children

The social services system “failed” 13 children who were rescued after being starved, shackled and horribly abused by their parents at a Southern California home for years, according to a report released Friday. Some of the Turpin children of Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, were forced to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Police, U-S Marshals Apprehend Two Men In Desert Hot Springs

Metal police handcuffs Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. On June 28, 2022, Desert Hot Springs Police and the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team served a search warrant on Van Horn Mountain Street and arrested 28 year old William Yaple of Desert Hot Springs. He’ll be changed with possession and...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy