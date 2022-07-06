ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nipomo, CA

15-year-old girl from Arizona goes missing in California; search underway

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

A 15-year-old girl from Arizona who was visiting family in Nipomo, California, has been missing for nearly a week. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance to locate her.

Alilianna Trujillo was visiting relatives for the summer and was last seen leaving a family member's home in Nipomo around 1 a.m. on Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

It is unclear what part of Arizona she is from.

She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings. Trujillo is described as a Hispanic teen who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes.

Detectives were asking residents in the Galaxy Mobile Home Park in Nipomo to check their surveillance or doorbell cameras for any suspicious person or vehicle who might have been in the area between midnight and 2 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities are asking anyone who has footage from that night to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

