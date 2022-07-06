ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc's Fourth of July fireworks rescheduled for Saturday. Lighthouse tours will also be offered.

By Brandon Reid, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHNgG_0gWxUnlT00

MANITOWOC - The Festival Foods Fourth of July fireworks show in Manitowoc has been rescheduled for 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the Manitowoc lakefront.

The fireworks were canceled on July 4 by the fireworks company because of rainy, foggy and windy conditions.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels said on Facebook that restroom facilities will be available at the Lighthouse Pavilion, Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA parking lot, the Briess parking lot near South Eighth and Quay streets, near the Badger statue on Quay Street near the car ferry dock, and at Red Arrow Park.

More: Firefly Night, Gumby's weekend and plenty of live music: 5 things to do in Manitowoc this week

More: A Manitowoc bridge closes as work to replace it begins. Plus, more news in your weekly dose.

The right northbound and southbound lanes of Maritime Drive will be closed to allow for parking, in addition to waysides and parking lots along the lakefront, the mayor said.

Sunrise Rotary will also host tours of the Manitowoc Breakwater Lighthouse from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free, although freewill donations are accepted at the door. Those wishing to tour the lighthouse can park in the Lighthouse Pavilion Parking Lot.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc's Fourth of July fireworks rescheduled for Saturday. Lighthouse tours will also be offered.

Comments / 0

Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Holda puts Ahnapee Creamery and Café on the trail

You will not have to venture too far off the Ahnapee Trail in Luxemburg to grab a drink, meal, or scoop. The Ahnapee Creamery and Café opened its doors last week, offering breakfast and lunch during the day and scooping out ice cream and pouring drinks in the afternoons. The idea was Ashley Holda’s, who noticed a void in downtown Luxemburg: no coffee shops or ice cream parlors for residents and visitors to enjoy. With previous restaurant experience in her background, Holda transformed the former Boarding Haus Pub into her new space after the building sat vacant for eight years and on the market for three years. She hopes to source her products as locally as possible, with her meat and cheese coming from places just minutes from her front door and the restaurant’s bakery items from a business in Denmark.
LUXEMBURG, WI
seehafernews.com

Kids From Wisconsin To Appear in Manitowoc Soon

The energetic young musical ambassadors, Kids From Wisconsin, will be making an appearance in downtown Manitowoc later this month. The Kids’ visit to the Capitol Civic Centre is scheduled for Tuesday evening, July 26th at 7:00 p.m. as part of the group’s 54th season. Their choreographer and Community...
MANITOWOC, WI
wiproud.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday night along Riverview Drive on the shoreline of Duck Creek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Savory smells fill the air from the kitchen of River’s Bend Supper Club, a fixture since 1974. While many restaurants might be struggling after the pandemic...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Catfish races? Greenville Community Night underway in Outagamie County

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve heard of stock car races, horse races, and marathon races, but what about catfish races?. That is exactly what is going on in the Village of Greenville on Friday as they celebrate community night. The free-to-attend event was put on by the Greenville Lions Club to raise funds.
GREENVILLE, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Cancer Survivor Ready for Annual Fundraising Weekend

This is the weekend for the annual Gumby’s Club Fore a Cure festivities. What started in 2011 as a simple attempt to raise $100 for cancer research has morphed into an annual event that includes a golf scramble, a 9-pin bowling tournament, and a glow run, all centered around the Meadow Sports complex on the north side of Manitowoc.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Reid
seehafernews.com

Another Section of Manitowoc’s Washington Street to be Repaved

Another portion of Washington Street in Manitowoc is scheduled to be repaved. City Engineer Greg Minikel says that the stretch from South 21st Street to South 25th Street is going to get asphalt resurfacing. The street will be closed to traffic beginning on Monday, July 11th. The anticipated completion date...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Greenville/Hortonville: Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe

(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues to celebrate communities around the area in our summer series Our Town, this week we feature the communities of Greenville and Hortonville and that includes a spot that helps make your summer flavorful at a fraction of the cost. We take a...
GREENVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alligator's owner comes forward; reptile to be sent to sanctuary

MENASHA, Wis. - An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. FOX11 reports that John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue spoke with someone claiming to be the owner of the...
MENASHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Fourth Of July#Manitowoc Two#Maritime Drive#Sunrise Rotary#Manitowoc Herald Times
seehafernews.com

Eye Specialists To Move to New Manitowoc Location

BayCare Clinic Eye Specialists in Manitowoc have announced they’ll have a new home effective Monday, July 25th. The three doctors and their staff will be moving from the current location at 4801 Expo Drive to the new BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus at 1111 Bayshore Drive. Their office will move...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Steer clear of the steer in the Village of Luxemburg

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Steer clear of the steer in Kewaunee County. Village of Luxemburg resident Jacob Kumpfer captured video of runaway livestock at the intersection of Maple and Main streets. “Can’t make this stuff up… Right in the Village of Luxemburg,” Kumpfer wrote on his Facebook post....
LUXEMBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Safety concerns impact Green Bay Farmers’ Market on Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the Highland Park shooting, there is a growing concern for safety at large gatherings and that is no different for the Farmers’ Market in Green Bay. There are barricades on the end of each street so cars can’t pass through....
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
spectrumnews1.com

A look at how a Master Cheesemaker makes cheese curds

KIEL, Wis. — Kerry Henning starts work while most of Wisconsin is still sleeping. His day starts at 3:30 a.m. at Henning’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kiel, Wis. “We have a great time every day,” Henning said. The third generation cheesemaker has been at it for 40 plus...
KIEL, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay is Hiring & Offering Incentives

Bay Beach Amusement Park, a premier destination for summer family fun in the Greater Green Bay area, is looking for Ride Operators who are 18 year of age or older. The pay is good and they are offering a Sign-On Bonus, End of Year Bonus, Premium Shift Bonus, Refer a Friend Bonus, Staff gatherings and dinners, and Raffles throughout the summer.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Combined Locks fire extinguished after more than 24 hours

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – After more than 24 hours a warehouse fire in Combined Locks has been put out and all crews have been released. According to Combined Locks Public Safety, as of Saturday afternoon, the fire has been completely extinguished. The fire began on Friday morning at...
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
seehafernews.com

Eight Sheboygan Firehouses Respond to Structure Fire

A total of eight different fire stations in Sheboygan responded to a structure fire yesterday evening (July 6th). The call came in reporting the fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-car detached garage completely engulfed in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Herald Times Reporter

Herald Times Reporter

640
Followers
312
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Manitowoc area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at htrnews.com

 http://htrnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy