MANITOWOC - The Festival Foods Fourth of July fireworks show in Manitowoc has been rescheduled for 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the Manitowoc lakefront.

The fireworks were canceled on July 4 by the fireworks company because of rainy, foggy and windy conditions.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels said on Facebook that restroom facilities will be available at the Lighthouse Pavilion, Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA parking lot, the Briess parking lot near South Eighth and Quay streets, near the Badger statue on Quay Street near the car ferry dock, and at Red Arrow Park.

More: Firefly Night, Gumby's weekend and plenty of live music: 5 things to do in Manitowoc this week

More: A Manitowoc bridge closes as work to replace it begins. Plus, more news in your weekly dose.

The right northbound and southbound lanes of Maritime Drive will be closed to allow for parking, in addition to waysides and parking lots along the lakefront, the mayor said.

Sunrise Rotary will also host tours of the Manitowoc Breakwater Lighthouse from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free, although freewill donations are accepted at the door. Those wishing to tour the lighthouse can park in the Lighthouse Pavilion Parking Lot.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc's Fourth of July fireworks rescheduled for Saturday. Lighthouse tours will also be offered.