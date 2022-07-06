ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State football's Felix Anudike-Uzomah named Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
Kansas State has no shortage of star power heading into the 2022 football season.

Just how it plays out in the league standings remains to be seen, but no other school can match the Wildcats' six preseason all-Big 12 selections announced by the conference Wednesday afternoon.

To top it off, defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was chosen preseason defensive player of the year by media representatives who cover the league.

In addition to Anudike-Uzomah, the Wildcats were represented by all-purpose running back Deuce Vaughn, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, kick return specialist Malik Knowles, linebacker Daniel Green and cornerback Julius Brents. Kansas was represented on the team by defensive back Kenny Logan.

K-State's six selections were the most of any team in the league, followed by Baylor with five and Iowa State and West Virginia with four each.

Anudike-Uzomah, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound junior, burst onto the scene as a sophomore last year when he received All-America and first-team all-Big 12 honors after tying for the national lead in forced fumbles per game with 0.46, and ranking 11th nationally and second in the conference with an average of 0.85 sacks. He tied the school record with six forced fumbles, while his 11 sacks tied for fifth.

The versatile Vaughn was one of just two unanimous selections to the preseason team along with Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who was picked as offensive player of the year. Vaughn, a 5-6, 176-pound junior from Round Rock, Texas, was a 2021 consensus All-American — just the 11th in school history — after rushing for 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns while catching a team-high 49 passes for 468 yard and four more scores.

Vaughn accounted for 1,872 yards from scrimmage and was one of just three players nationally with 1,000 rushing and 400 receiving yards. He needs just 98 receiving yards to become the 10th player in Big 12 history with 2,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards for his career.

Beebe, a started all 13 games at left tackle as a sophomore last year for the Wildcats and was a first-team all-conference selection. Knowles, a senior from Mansfield, Texas, received All-America and first-team all-Big 12 honors as a kick returner last year after finishing second in the nation with two kickoff return touchdowns and fourth in average per returns at 33.1.

Green, a senior from Portland, Ore., was an honorable mention all-Big 12 selection last year after leading the Wildcats with 89 tackles and 16 tackles for loss. Brents, a senior from Indianapolis, transferred to K-State from Iowa last year and received all-conference honorable mention after starting all 13 games at cornerback.

Kansas' Logan, a senior safety from St. Augustine, Fla., was a second-team all-Big selection last year after leading the league with 113 tackles. He also led all safeties nationally in tackles, plus broke up six passes with one interception.

Community Policy