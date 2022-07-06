ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An iconic pizza joint expands & craft breweries face major blow

By Rebecca King, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

Hi, friends!

As you're reading this, I'll be on my way to beautiful Nantucket. But, I couldn't leave you in the lurch for a week, not when so much has happened since our last newsletter! (A particularly dramatic change of policy for breweries has been put in place... but more on that later.) For now, let's get to our openings.

Openings

Vapo Forno, Rutherford

Chef Ciro Iovine, who recently opened Song E Napule Pizzeria in Rutherford, has opened a second spot, primarily offering takeout, also in Rutherford. There are only five stools for dining in. Using ingredients imported from Italy, Vapo Forno offers pizza, sandwiches, deep-fried pasta (flavors include carbonara with ham, truffle and mushroom), rice bowls, potato croquettes and stuffed donuts. $$. 104 Park Ave., Rutherford; 201-518-2386, no website.

Korean BBQ, fast-casual Greek, a stunning rooftop : 8 new spots in North Jersey to try now

Urban Tomato, Edgewater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZTtH_0gWxTujX00

Restaurateur Akren Asalieh, a Fairview resident, has opened a second Urban Tomato; his first is in Palisades Park. Urban Tomato, he said, ferments its dough for 48 hours. It uses tomatoes imported from Italy for its sauce and makes its own fior di latte. And while it offers a bunch of pizzas with different toppings — funghi with shiitake and truffle oil; spicy honey with bechamel; and bruschetta with zaatar — Asalieh said "the margarita is our specialty pizza." It sports fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and aged parmesan. You can order a pie or a slice. $$. 276 Old River Road, Edgewater; 201-941-500, urbantomatomenu.com.

RoofTop at Exchange Place, Jersey City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvBs1_0gWxTujX00

Not new — the Rooftop at Exchange Place opened in November 2017 and for the past two years was only open three days a week with a limited menu and offerings. But last month it was relaunched with a new menu, new cocktails, new vibe and new management. It is now also open seven days a week, which means that you can get breathtaking views of lower Manhattan any day of the week.

What to eat with those views? Your choices include baked crab fondue, Tuscan kale Caesar, Serrano ham and white cheddar sandwich, bacon-wrapped chicken on a bed of pesto pasta, and cast-iron cookie. And for drinks, consider an espresso martini with Don Julio Blanco and cold brew coffee; Sicilian spritz with Aperol, Prosecco and blood orange soda; and Blue Buffalo with Buffalo Trace bourbon, Canton ginger liqueur and blueberry puree. $$$. 1 Exchange Place, Jersey City; 551-256-7850, rooftopxp.com .

News bites

July 1 started big changes for the craft beer community in New Jersey. A special ruling by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control dictates that brewery licensees will be limited in the number of events they can host and attend every year. Under the ruling, microbreweries are allowed to hold 25 on-site activities, like trivia and music nights, annually, as well as 52 private parties. Breweries can also attend 12 off-premises events, such as town and holiday celebrations. Before the ruling, breweries could hold an unlimited number of events.

Get the full story here: Brewers Guild is 'disheartened'

Pizza HQ, when it opens later this week, will serve robot-made pizza. A press flattens disks of dough to exactly the right size. A human takes the dough off the press and places it on a pie tin. Then the dough is sent along a conveyor belt with a machine that applies sauce, cheese and toppings — the same amount every time. It then goes on another journey on a belt that runs through a long, flat oven the size of a car. When it reaches the other side — in just over five minutes — the pie is cooked and ready to be sliced by another machine, which divides the pizza into precisely cut slices.

PizzaHQ in Woodland Park: Shaking up pizza-making with robot automation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0195NB_0gWxTujX00

Ready for a second Lido? Steve Lonegan, the owner of the beloved old-school Italian joint, said he is about to close on a facility in North Arlington where he intends to launch a Lido II. It will be, he said, exactly like the 57-year-old classic on Main Street in Hackensack, famous for its thin-crust pizza and traditional sliced steak sandwich — save for a few exceptions. It will be somewhat bigger — 25 more seats (its capacity is around 150), will serve lunch daily, and have parking, something sorely missed in Hackensack.

Big dining news: Lido will open a second location in Bergen County

That's it from me! Until we meet again, here's where to find more dining news:

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: An iconic pizza joint expands & craft breweries face major blow

