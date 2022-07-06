ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 27 new COVID cases

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
The Cole County Health Department reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in July

According to the dashboard update, there have been 18,047 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The health department is reporting that 60.9% or 47,710 of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID Vaccine.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff on Wednesday.

The district is reporting no active cases in a student and one active case in a staff member.

