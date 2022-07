Petit larceny: On June 28, at 7:39 a.m., Frank Koehler, of Albany, was arrested following a complaint of theft from Home Depot. Staff reported a man that had just left the store with merchandise he hadn’t paid for. Officers located the man near Dunkin Donuts and identified him as Koehler. Police said he was found in possession of the stolen merchandise and was taken into custody. Other property found was likely stolen from Walmart and East Greenbush police responded to investigate that. He was charged with misdemeanor Petit larceny and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was processed and turned over to East Greenbush police on a warrant, of which had had several throughout the area. He is to return to this court at a later date.

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO