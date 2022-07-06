ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Capitol Police arrest man armed with Molotov cocktails

By Misty Severi, Breaking News Reporter
 3 days ago
Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were injured Wednesday by a man armed with two Molotov cocktails who was arrested that same afternoon north of the Capitol near Union Station, according to the agency.

The pair of officers responded to a report of a man spotted with the incendiary devices on Massachusetts Avenue NW, just west of North Capitol Street, at 3:30 p.m. and were treated for minor injuries, Capitol Police said in a press release.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Bernard L. McCutcheon, threw one of the Molotov cocktails at the officers while attempting to light it, the pair said.

"The suspect tried to get away, but the officers stopped him," the Capitol Police said. "He then dropped the other Molotov cocktail that was made with a tequila bottle stuffed with a sock and a liquid later determined to be a petroleum based accelerant by the USCP Hazardous Material Response team."

Capitol Police previously shared a photo of a shattered bottle, presumably what was left of one of the firebombs, on a sidewalk.

Two other containers of liquid were found in a backpack at the scene, but Capitol Police did not identify them.

Police added that there was no indication that the cocktails were intended for the Capitol, members of Congress, or any protests.

“Thankfully, they are going to be OK,” acting Assistant Chief of Police for Uniformed Operations Sean Gallagher said. “We appreciate their quick action that, without a doubt, kept the community safer.”

McCutcheon has been charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, one count of possession of a Molotov cocktail, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Capitol Police.

Dennis Barkley
2d ago

he was arrested that same afternoon? No indication that it was meant for the Capital and people in there? He should have not been released and why else would he be carrying around the bottles? It sure would have been a shame if he had lit the bottle and fell down on them as it burned while the police watched

Washington, DC
