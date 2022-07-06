Jacksepticeye Explains Why He Won't Return to Twitch

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old, but the quality of the game, the amount of content it offers, its lively modding community, and endless re-releases all have ensured that it's still played by many across three generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, the PC, Nintendo Switch, and even in VR. And with The Elder Scrolls 6 still many years away, it's set to continue to be the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game for a while. Right now, fans of the series have three choices: play and grind The Elder Scrolls Online, dip into the legacy titles of the series, or play Skyrim for the 74th time. It seems many have gone with the latter because many are still playing in 2022. How do we know this? Well, because people continue to post to the game's popular Reddit page.

