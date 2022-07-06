ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Jacksepticeye Explains Why He Won't Return to Twitch

By Cade Onder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksepticeye has shed some light on why he likely won't be streaming on Twitch again. The YouTuber has amassed over 28 million subscribers over a lengthy career on the platform, largely making let's plays of major video games and reacting to content from around the internet. As many other creators did,...

Comments / 0

xQc Loses $170,000 in Two Minutes During Twitch Stream

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world and has been for several years. Before this, he was a professional Overwatch player. Between these two things -- though primarily the former -- he's got a net worth in the millions. How much money has he amassed exactly? Nobody knows, but it's enough that he can lose $170,000 in two minutes during a Twitch stream and have it not be too big of a deal.
New True Crime Hit Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix has become something of a hub for true crime documentaries and docuseries as of late, with several titles becoming instant hits for the streamer. This week, it looks like the next in Netflix's long line of crime hits arrived. Girl in the Picture, a feature-length documentary, was just released on Netflix in the middle of the week. It wasted absolutely no time soaring to the top of the streamer's Top 10 Movies list, proving just how hungry subscribers are for that type of content.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player Discovers Secret Feature 11 Years Later

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old, but the quality of the game, the amount of content it offers, its lively modding community, and endless re-releases all have ensured that it's still played by many across three generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, the PC, Nintendo Switch, and even in VR. And with The Elder Scrolls 6 still many years away, it's set to continue to be the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game for a while. Right now, fans of the series have three choices: play and grind The Elder Scrolls Online, dip into the legacy titles of the series, or play Skyrim for the 74th time. It seems many have gone with the latter because many are still playing in 2022. How do we know this? Well, because people continue to post to the game's popular Reddit page.
Elon Musk Terminates Deal to Buy Twitter

The Twitter era of Elon Musk's reign has ended before it officially started. According to Reuters, The Tesla CEO is backing out of his $44 billion deal to purchase the social media company "citing material breach of multiple provisions of the agreement." Elon Musk became Twitter's biggest shareholder earlier in the year, and made an offer of $54.20 per share to buy up all remaining shares he does not currently own. Since then, there has been back and forth between Musk and Twitter executives, with the odds of Musk actually going through with the purchase dwindling.
A Fan-Favorite Spider-Man Animated Series Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Netflix subscribers are in for a treat, as a fan-favorite Spider-Man animated series is now available on the streaming service. The Spectacular Spider-Man made its debut in 2008 on The CW and ran for two seasons. While there were future seasons planned, The Spectacular Spider-Man came to an abrupt halt when Disney purchased Marvel. The belief is that since the animated series was a production of Sony Pictures Television, Disney wanted its own Spider-Man show under its umbrella. This led to the creation of Ultimate Spider-Man on Disney XD. For those Spidey fans out there who may have missed The Spectacular Spider-Man, now's your time to catch up on it while it's streaming on Netflix.
The Matrix Awakens Will Only Be Downloadable For One More Day

The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo that showcased the potential for games coming this generation, will no longer be available tomorrow. If you're reading this post anytime outside of the early hours of July 9th, 2022, you are too late and the game is likely gone. The free game was released last December during The Game Awards and was partially used to help promote The Matrix Resurrections, the latest film in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The game features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in a meta experience where they talk about how realistic this kind of technology is getting and how they could basically create younger versions of themselves. It eventually transitions into a chase sequence with Neo, Trinity, and an unnamed playable character who shoots at agents that are chasing after them. After this chase, the game opens up and players are free to roam a digital city.
Dragon Ball's Creator Feels Sorry for One of Its Anime Stars

For decades, the shonen series Dragon Ball has been one of the biggest anime franchises in the world, with the Z-Fighters slated to hit theaters in North America via Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero this summer. To help in promoting the movie, creator Akira Toriyama explored some big changes in the movie while also expressing his sadness when it comes to the performance of one voice actor, who is making a big comeback to the shonen franchise.
New Open-World Terminator Game Announced

A new Terminator game is on the way and it sounds pretty ambitious. The Terminator franchise has had a number of video games over the years, some bad, some ok, but none that are really stand-out hits. The IP has yet to have its own Alien Isolation or Batman Arkham, titles that really got to the core of their respective franchises and became immediate gaming classics. Although the last Terminator game, Terminator: Resistance, got mixed reviews, it still developed a cult following and scratched an itch for some fans. However, a new Terminator game may set things right and give us a game that matches the standards of fans.
Bleach Cosplay Readies for the Anime's Return With Harribel

Bleach is gearing up for the highly anticipated return for the final arc of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is the perfect way to hype up what's to come with the former Tres Espada, Tier Harribel! When thinking about some of the biggest and most well received arcs in Tite Kubo's original manga series overall, it's hard to top the events of the Hueco Mundo saga of the series as Soul Society opened up to reveal a completely new world full of enemies with the same kind of organization and power seen from the Soul Society's various Reapers and powers.
More PlayStation Plus Games for July Potentially Leaked

PlayStation Plus games planned for July may have leaked with a couple of games supposedly set to be added to the top tier of the subscription service later this month. Those games include a number of different Assassin's Creed games as well as representation from other big franchises like Final Fantasy and Saints Row. Sony has not yet confirmed any additional PlayStation Plus games at this time, however, so the talks now are merely rumors even if they're backed by a source with a decent track record.
GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major GTA 4 Surprise in the Game

If a new GTA 6 rumor is accurate, there's a big GTA 4 surprise in the game, plus potentially an equally big surprise for GTA 5 fans. According to the leaker, two major characters -- one from each game -- are set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. One of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4 who is mentioned in GTA 5, but doesn't actually show up in the game. It's not 100 percent clear if this will change with the GTA 6 cameo.
The Witcher Season 3 Casts More New Characters

With Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher still underway, the show has apparently bolstered its cast once more by adding new characters and talent to the next season. Recent additions total up to at least six new characters, at least that's the case according to recent reports. The third season still does not yet have a release date, so it's unclear when, exactly, we'll see these actors and actresses as well as the new characters they portray.
