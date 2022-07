My Hero Academia's creator has given Himiko Toga the school life she was never able to have in a fun new sketch for the franchise! The manga is now in the midst of the final battle between the heroes and villains, and that means the rest of the series is likely only to get far more intense as it speeds towards its grand finale. There's not really going to be much time for the smaller character moments fans got to enjoy in the first few eras of the series, so that means that some things fans have wanted to see likely won't get to happen either.

