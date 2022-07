June 20, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. Perhaps it’s in anticipation of possible changes in California’s concealed carry laws pursuant to recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that more and more folks seem to be packing heat, but it’s unlikely that it will ever be legal to walk around town with a weapon like the one carried by 38- year-old Oxnard resident Aldrian Higgs.

