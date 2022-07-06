ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Pine Belt school districts receive $15K for Pre-K education

By Deidra Brisco
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – On Wednesday, early childhood education in the Pine Belt received a big donation. Fifteen-thousand dollars will go towards Early Learning Collaboratives.

The funds will go to the Lamar County School District, Hattiesburg Public School District, and Petal School District. The donation was made by Southern Bancorp.

“Ten years ago, we started with one Pre-K classroom serving 20 children. Now, we serve 300 Pre-K children in the Lamar County School District, so with these funds, we’ve been able to expand; whether it be to provide salaries for teachers and teacher assistance to playgrounds to books to field trips to provide a good quality Pre-K experience,” explained Teresa Jenny, assistant superintendent of the Lamar County School District.

The donors said investing in children is next to investing in teachers.

“Teachers really are what you remember the most and making friendships that last a lifetime, but those teachers you had were really integral in your development and learning as you go. And being a product of public schools, and my children are in public schools right now, you realize how important getting an education early on is and how that leads to future success,” said Daniel Stewart, senior vice president of Commercial Lending.

Each school district will receive $5,000, which will only go towards Pre-K students.

Mississippi’s Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013 allows individuals and businesses to make a donation to an approved Pre-K collaboratives and receive a full state tax credit.

