The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the release of the Draft Objective Design Standards for Multiple-Unit and Mixed-Use Housing (Draft ODS) for public review. Click here to view the Draft ODS. The objective design standards would apply, at a minimum, to projects qualifying for objective, streamlined review under Senate Bill 35 (2017). Development of objective design standards is critical to ensure that if a development proposal qualifies, the City is prepared to apply adequate objective standards so that the proposed development is designed appropriately for the community.

GOLETA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO