Dekalb, IL

Hammock, Harnish headed to NIU Hall of Fame

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SvR1f_0gWxPglR00

DEKALB, Ill. (WANE) – A pair of former Highlight Zone stars are heading to the Athletics Hall of Fame at Northern Illinois University, as Thomas Hammock and Chandler Harnish have been named members of the HOF Class of 2022.

Hammock, a Bishop Luers grad, was a star running back for the Huskies from 1999-2002. He rushed for 1,083 yards as a sophomore and 1,096 yards as a junior. However, a heart condition cause his career to be cut short just one game into his senior season. He finished his playing career with 2,432 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. After his playing career ended, Hammock went into coaching. He has been NIU’s head coach since 2019 as he prepares to enter his fourth season leading his alma mater.

Harnish, a Norwell graduate, is NIU’s career leader in passing yards (8,944) while also ranking in the top 10 in career rushing yards. The dual threat quarterback was selected in the seventh round by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft. In addition to the Colts, Harnish spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings.

