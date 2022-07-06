ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested for alleged car theft, driving on to CIRA landing strip

By Austin Schick
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they have arrested a Chicago man for allegedly stealing a vehicle and then driving it onto a landing strip at Bloomington’s airport. Police allege that...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

wjol.com

Elderly Man Carjacked At Gunpoint at Mokena Grocery Story Parking Lot

The Mokena Police Department responded to the Meijer Grocery Store located at 11305 W. Lincoln Highway in reference to an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking. Police were called to the scene at 10:47 p.m. on July 5th. Mokena Officers arrived and spoke with the 73-year-old victim who stated that he was loading...
MOKENA, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves held workers at gunpoint at Montclare car dealership

CHICAGO (CBS) - Another car dealership was a target by thieves early Friday morning, this time in the Mondclare neighborhood.Sources told CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that three cleaning workers were held at gunpoint and told to remain inside an office inside the dealership and to not call police.Police sources said the workers were locked inside an office at the McGrath City Honda dealership in the 6700 block of W. Grande Avenue around 1 a.m. on Friday.There were at least two suspects, possibly more, involved in the incident, sources said.The suspects forced the cleaning crew to open doors inside the dealership for them, including the door leading to where the keys to the cars are kept.Police responded to the dealership about 4 a.m. on Friday, after an employee called 9-1-1 and said the cleaning crew was inside the building and were afraid to leave the office.They had been inside the office for at least two hours.Workers are performing inventory to make sure all keys and cars were accounted for. So far, two keys were missing.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while filling up gas tank in Garfield Ridge

CHICAGO - A man was shot while filling up his gas tank in Garfield Ridge Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the 4900 block of South Cicero. At about 1:08 a.m., a 24-year-old man was filling up his vehicle with gas at a gas station when he heard multiple shots fired, police said.
CICERO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle County man arrested for filing a false police report

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A LaSalle County man has been charged with a felony for filing a false police report Thursday. According to a LaSalle County press release, the Lasalle and Marshall County Sheriff’s offices arrested 24-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson for filing a false police report and other traffic-related charges.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, in south suburban Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in south suburban Glenwood Thursday night, Glenwood police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 11 p.m. near 192nd Street and University Avenue. Three male victims in their late teens were walking when police said...
GLENWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect sought in armed robbery near CTA Blue Line

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a person at gunpoint a week ago near a CTA Blue Line station on the city's West Side. The suspect allegedly approached someone on July 1 around 4:30 a.m. near the Pulaski Blue Line...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses on Wednesday morning

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with robbing five businesses in less than an hour on Chicago’s North Side yesterday morning. According to police reports and a CPD media statement, the teen was identified as the offender who robbed four 7-Eleven locations and crawled into a Dunkin’ drive-thru to steal the cash register.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Investigation Continues Surrounding Credit Union Robbery In Streator

No arrests have been announced yet regarding an armed robbery at Streator Community Credit Union. Just before 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon, a message was sent out by the Streator Police Department and Illinois State Police announcing a robbery at the credit union on North Park Street. A gun was allegedly displayed and the suspect's vehicle, possibly a White Ford Explorer was last seen in the area of Elm and Sherman Streets. It's thought to have passenger side rear end damage.
STREATOR, IL
warricknews.com

Man nabbed following shooting on area highway, police say

A 56-year-old motorist faces a couple felony charges after allegedly shooting at another driver on an entrance ramp to Interstate 294 near Harvey, Illinois. No one was injured, and Illinois State Police said they quickly apprehended the accused, Nacurvie K. Smith, of Berwyn, Illinois. Police said they were called out...
HARVEY, IL
CBS News

Naperville police investigate Tuesday night carjacking

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Naperville police are investigating a carjacking which took place Tuesday night. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Naper Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. for the report of the carjacking, police said. Soon after parking his vehicle, three subjects approached the victim. The...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WCIA

State Police reveal new info about Route 47 crash

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Illinois Route 47 that left three people hurt on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection with Harvest Lane just south of the town limits and involved a semi-truck and a Chevrolet Express van. State Troopers said they […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot inside Bronzeville home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded inside a Bronzeville home Friday morning on Chicago's South Side. The 23-year-old was inside a residence around 11:25 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 600 block of East 38th Place, police said. He was taken to the University of...
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Man pleads not guilty in Peoria homicide case

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged with First-Degree Murder for the city’s ninth homicide has entered a not guilty plea in the case. Court records indicate 34-year-old Stephen Coaxum’s attorney also entered a not guilty plea to charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
PEORIA, IL

