Bangor, ME

Police still searching for missing teen girl

By AJ Douglas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR — Bangor Police have found one of the two missing teens but are still asking for the public’s help in locating the second. 15-year-old Madisyn Rotter was found at a Whole Foods store in...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Maine police seek help in search for missing family

SANFORD, Maine — Police in Maine are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing family. Investigators have been attempting to locate the family of Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen, according to the Sanford Police Department. Jill, Nicholas, and Lydia were last seen by...
SANFORD, ME
One sent to hospital after shooting in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning. It happened on Pleasant Street around 3 a.m. We’re told one man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no word on his condition, nor has any information been released...
WATERVILLE, ME
WMTW

Person escapes home later destroyed by flames in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A home is a "total loss" after a fire in Brunswick just after midnight Friday. Officials with the Brunswick Fire Department were called to the fire on 2 Chase Lane around 12:33 a.m. When they arrived, they found a two-story home "heavily involved" by the fire....
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMUR.com

Police identify woman who drowned in Salmon Falls River in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A woman drowned in the Salmon Falls River in Rochester on Thursday afternoon, police said. The victim was identified as Doreen Allen, 40, of Rochester. According to the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Allen was pulled from the water by first responders after 4 p.m. Thursday. They said CPR was performed at the scene and she was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
ROCHESTER, NH
Drugs are being smuggled into Maine jails, with deadly results

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) — Three inmates have been found dead in Maine jails in the past month. William Tucker died of suspected suicide, and a 65-year-old man was found unresponsive at Cumberland County Jail. The most recent death was Nicole Turner, who state police say died of a suspected...
YORK COUNTY, ME
Driver in fatal Acadia crash sentenced

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — An Indian national man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on July 8 for three counts of manslaughter, two counts of operating under the influence and one count of unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced. U.S....
BANGOR, ME
Sanford police searching for family last seen a week ago

Sanford police are looking for a family that has not been seen in nearly a week and may be camping in a remote area. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen, and their two-year-old daughter, Lydia Hansen. The police first asked for the public’s help on July 3rd and are now going through tips received about their whereabouts. Family of Ms. Sidebotham say that Hansen is an ex-boyfriend. Police say a detective has been assigned to the case, but so far they have been unable to determine why the adults have not contacted relatives.
SANFORD, ME
WGME

Head-on collision in Windham sends three to hospital

WINDHAM (WGME) -- Three people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a head-on collision in Windham Saturday afternoon. Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on River Road in the area of Aspen Drive around 1:45 p.m. 32-year-old Steve M. Locke of Casco was driving...
WINDHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One injured in Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lincoln Street and Main Street on Friday around 10:20 p.m., according to a news release issued by Lewiston Police Department spokesperson Lt. Derrick St. Laurent. The release says the suspect vehicle reportedly targeted another vehicle...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Police: Small plane crash at Portland Jetport sends 2 to hospital

PORTLAND, Maine — Two people were taken to a hospital after a plane crash at the Portland Jetport, according to police. Officials say they were the only people on the small, private plane. According to officials, the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Runway 18, shortly after takeoff.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Dirt biker suffers serious head injury after crash in Derry

DERRY, N.H. — A Lee, New Hampshire man is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital after authorities say his dirt bike collided with a vehicle in Derry. Police were called to Route 28 in Derry near Kilrea and Windham Depot Roads. Investigators say the dirt bike hit a Jeep Wrangler as it was trying to turn onto the road from a driveway.
DERRY, NH
NECN

No Swimming, Fishing Following Sewage Leak in Maine's Wells Harbor

No swimming, fishing or shellfish harvesting is being allowed in Maine's Wells Harbor due to a sewage leak. Wells police tweeted about the leak around 12:30 p.m. Friday. They said the sewage leak at the harbor has led them to shut down swimming and fishing between the jetty "until further notice."
WELLS, ME

