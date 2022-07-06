Police still searching for missing teen girl

Sanford police are looking for a family that has not been seen in nearly a week and may be camping in a remote area. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen, and their two-year-old daughter, Lydia Hansen. The police first asked for the public’s help on July 3rd and are now going through tips received about their whereabouts. Family of Ms. Sidebotham say that Hansen is an ex-boyfriend. Police say a detective has been assigned to the case, but so far they have been unable to determine why the adults have not contacted relatives.

SANFORD, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO