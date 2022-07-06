Police identify man shot, killed by Leander officer in hotel

Police have identified a man shot and killed by a Leander police officer in a hotel room in June as 33-year-old Michael Christopher Crater.

Crater is from Sinton in South Texas, according to public records. He previously had been convicted of burglary and bail jumping, public records show.

Leander police are not releasing the name of the officer involved in the shooting until a grand jury meets on the case, said Lt. Derral Partin, a department spokesman. Austin police are investigating the incident, which happened in a hotel room at InTown Suites Extended Stay at 9909 N. Lamar Blvd. in North Austin on June 14. Austin police declined to release information on Wednesday on whether Crater had a weapon or what compelled the officer to shoot Crater.

The officer, who has been placed on administrative leave, was part of the Central Texas SWAT team that was serving a narcotics search warrant. The search warrant was issued by the Cedar Park Police Department, officials have said.

The officer knocked on the hotel room door before entering, Leander police have said. The Austin Police Department was notified before the incident and had two officers at the scene, police said previously.

"This search warrant was affected by the Central Texas Regional SWAT team in Austin because it is standard practice for partnering with agencies to use CTRS for our warrants and high risk incidents," Partin said.