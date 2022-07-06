ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Haiti sports minister repatriated to face rape charges

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former Haitian sports minister accused of rape, sexual abuse and indecent exposure was repatriated to Haiti on Wednesday, authorities said.

Evans Lescouflair was arrested Saturday in Puerto Rico and then deported to the Dominican Republic before arriving in Haiti, Haiti’s National Police said.

He is accused of raping an 11-year-old student several decades ago when he was a teacher.

Lescouflair’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

The former sports minister had been scheduled to appear in court in May, but did not show up. Officials then issued an arrest warrant.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

911 dispatcher charged with manslaughter after allegedly refusing to send woman an ambulance

A 911 operator in Pennsylvania is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after he allegedly failed to dispatch help to a woman who needed medical assistance. Leon "Lee" Price, 50, of Waynesburg, was charged in the 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54. Ms Kronk bled to death a day after her daughter told the dispatcher that without help, "she's going to die."
WAYNESBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sports Minister#Violent Crime#Haitian#National Police
The Associated Press

Infants, patients among 13 killed in Congo hospital attack

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Rebels attacked a hospital in Congo and killed at least 13 people, including infants and patients, according to hospital and military officials. The Congolese army said three attackers were killed when the military intervened. Some hospital staff are missing and several houses were burned in the attack Thursday night on the medical center in Lume, North Kivu province. It’s the largest health facility in the region. Among those killed in the attack were three infants and four patients, hospital chief Kule Bwenge told reporters. “Four blocks of the medical center were set on fire. Several sick guards, as well as a nurse, are missing,” he said.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Ex-suburban Chicago man captured after 22 years on the lam

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago man sought for 22 years after fleeing the country to avoid trial on a charge of concealing a homicide has been captured and returned to DuPage County, prosecutors said Friday. Romulo Mendoza, 46, was arrested last month trying to re-enter the U.S. on the southern border, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said without specifying the location. He appeared Thursday before a judge who set his bond at $1 million. On Feb. 4, 2000, Mendoza and two roommates, Carmelino Gomez and Pedro Garcia, were drinking alcohol in their Bensenville home and began arguing over an electricity bill.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

Police: Teenage boy found dead after Albuquerque standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A teenager has been found dead inside a southeast Albuquerque home after a fire, and a suspect who was the subject of standoff at the home has been arrested, authorities said Thursday. The fire ended the overnight SWAT standoff with the suspect, and the body of a 14-year-old boy was later located in the house. Police said the suspect, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was wanted on a federal felony warrant for robbery and is a person of interest in several violent crimes in the Albuquerque area. The suspect was tracked to the home and he and the teen hid in the house, according to police who said smoke was seen coming out from windows around 3 a.m. Thursday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Boyfriend of NY woman whose body was found in trunk arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — The boyfriend of an upstate New York woman who was last seen alive in November 2020 has been charged with her murder more than a year after the woman’s body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car in Queens, authorities said. Kareem Flake, 30, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including murder and kidnapping in the death of 26-year-old Destini Smothers, a mother of two from Troy whose body was found March 10, 2021, Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Flake fled to Florida and was arrested in Osceola County on April 9, Katz said. He was extradited to New York early Wednesday. Smothers was last seen with Flake after leaving an outing with friends at a bowling alley Nov. 3, 2020, Katz said.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

984K+
Followers
472K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy