TOLEDO, Ohio — Police were called to the scene of a Toledo area apartment late Thursday night after two individuals got into a physical altercation with a weapon involved. A woman was at 51-year-old resident Darrick Hayes' apartment when Hayes threatened her with a weapon during an argument. When police arrived, Hayes pushed the woman out of his apartment and locked the door. The woman's 10-year-old child was still in the apartment with Hayes.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO