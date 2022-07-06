COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,913 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,913 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 466,007.

There are a total of 363,306 confirmed cases and 102,701 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 104,492 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 429,373 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,449,095 total doses have been administered. 947,684 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 68 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,481 Out of those cases, 38,623 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 522 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 305 cases in the last seven days and 480 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Canyon County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 106,819 cases.

The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,459, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,970.

85,546 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,988.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

403 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

910 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,374 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,027 people were 80+

94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.87% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 18 deaths is pending.

92.10% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.90% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 119,420

6,462

2,280

777 23,490

1,269

518

377 1,033

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,665

16,816

3,969

727

3,796

2,126

2,855

123 754

8,308

2,305

403

1,297

1,272

1,461

40 30

296

65

15

53

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 31,793

2,801

13,002

6,176

602

2,229

1,366

113 10,802

1,421

1,874

2,232

201

508

556

36 289

9

54

65

9

28

26

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,462

5,909

554

797

1,354

707

579

328 8,115

4,237

970

729

1,043

281

262

154 251

160

26

20

29

16

11

10 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 37,241

7,651

1,635

1,673

2,408 6,239

1,641

543

817

396 602

190

63

41

77 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,866

2,272

6,477

1,360

787 1,416

863

619

1,027

398 150

52

50

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 53,519

2,732

4,389

1,974

589

1,600 9,909

1,053

1,364

360

144

859 690

80

87

53

15

57 TOTAL 363,306 102,701 4,988

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

