COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,913 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,913 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 466,007.
There are a total of 363,306 confirmed cases and 102,701 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 104,492 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 429,373 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,449,095 total doses have been administered. 947,684 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 68 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,481 Out of those cases, 38,623 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 522 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 305 cases in the last seven days and 480 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Canyon County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 106,819 cases.
The state said 25 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,459, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,970.
85,546 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,988.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 403 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 910 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,374 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,027 people were 80+
94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.87% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 18 deaths is pending.
92.10% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.90% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
| Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
| 119,420
6,462
2,280
777
| 23,490
1,269
518
377
| 1,033
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
| Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
| 5,665
16,816
3,969
727
3,796
2,126
2,855
123
| 754
8,308
2,305
403
1,297
1,272
1,461
40
| 30
296
65
15
53
56
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
| Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
| 31,793
2,801
13,002
6,176
602
2,229
1,366
113
| 10,802
1,421
1,874
2,232
201
508
556
36
| 289
9
54
65
9
28
26
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
| Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
| 13,462
5,909
554
797
1,354
707
579
328
| 8,115
4,237
970
729
1,043
281
262
154
| 251
160
26
20
29
16
11
10
|Panhandle Health District
| Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
| 37,241
7,651
1,635
1,673
2,408
| 6,239
1,641
543
817
396
| 602
190
63
41
77
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
| Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
| 7,866
2,272
6,477
1,360
787
| 1,416
863
619
1,027
398
| 150
52
50
33
29
|Southwest District Health
| Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
| 53,519
2,732
4,389
1,974
589
1,600
| 9,909
1,053
1,364
360
144
859
| 690
80
87
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|363,306
|102,701
|4,988
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
