Natchez Police Department, and particularly Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, deserve a huge amount of praise for good work that has not gone unnoticed. Since Daughtry has taken the helm of the Natchez Police Department in December 2020, the City of Natchez was singled out of nearly 300 Mississippi municipalities for the Municipal Excellence Award in Public Safety in cities of more than 10,000 residents.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO