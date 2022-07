A Cadiz man has entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Paducah to weapons possession charges stemming from an incident last year near Cerulean. A joint investigation by sheriff’s departments in Trigg and Christian counties in March of last year led to the arrest of 47-year-old Eric Powell. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree said they were conducting an investigation into stolen property Cerulean-Hopkinsville Road and found Powell hiding in a residence.

CADIZ, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO