Burien, WA

Mary's Place Family Center shelter in Burien seeking Volunteers

 3 days ago
The Mary’s Place Family Center shelter in Burien is looking for Volunteers.

They have lots of opportunities and a variety of time frames to fit all schedules.

Organizers say that big needs right now are for food service (prep and serving), and support for the Mary’s Marketplace (create a positive “shopping” experience for guests from amazing donations).

Get started at marysplaceseattle.org/volunteer or contact Bunny Hartman, Volunteer and Event Coordinator for the Burien shelter at [email protected].

