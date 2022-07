Coleman County first responders responded on Wednesday afternoon, July 6, to a two vehicle accident on Highway 153, west of Glen Cove, not far from the Coleman and Runnels county line. A landing zone for an Air Evac helicopter was set up at the entrance to Hords Creek Lake. One person was transported from the wreck site to the helicopter to be taken to an area hospital for treatment of the injuries. The other driver did not require medical treatment, according to Coleman Fire. The Texas DPS was called to investigate the wreck.

2 DAYS AGO