UNLV, Learfield extend multimedia rights deal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV is expanding its multimedia rights agreement with Learfield, the Texas media services firm that oversees the TV and radio broadcasts of school’s sports teams.

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper announced in a news release that the expansion of the agreement reached in 2017 extends to 2031.

“This relationship extends beyond business and provides a source of revenue that enables UNLV athletics to enhance the student-athlete experience in a holistic way,” Harper said in the release.

UNLV and the firm entered what was reported as a 10-year, $57 million agreement in 2017 .

In July 2017, Learfield announced its UNLV Sports Properties team, with longtime Las Vegan Dan Dolby as the team’s general manager. The team works with the athletic department to manage the UNLV corporate partner program, signage, digital, television and radio broadcasts and coaches shows through the 2026-27 season.

The new agreement is “grounded in data analytics and a deeper understanding of the Rebel supporters through the addition of Fanbase – the largest data and analytics platform in college athletics,” the release said.

Fanbase, through insights and data shared, “will provide unprecedented opportunities in extended fan engagement for sponsors, as well as new revenue growth throughout the athletics department,” the release said.

In addition to multimedia rights, Learfield represents the Rebels via its owned companies Paciolan (ticketing); CLC (licensing); SIDEARM Sports (website/app) and LEARFIELD Amplify for in-venue seating needs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.