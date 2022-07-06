ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UNLV, Learfield extend multimedia rights deal

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULxJq_0gWxIdnN00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV is expanding its multimedia rights agreement with Learfield, the Texas media services firm that oversees the TV and radio broadcasts of school’s sports teams.

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper announced in a news release that the expansion of the agreement reached in 2017 extends to 2031.

“This relationship extends beyond business and provides a source of revenue that enables UNLV athletics to enhance the student-athlete experience in a holistic way,” Harper said in the release.

UNLV and the firm entered what was reported as a 10-year, $57 million agreement in 2017 .

In July 2017, Learfield announced its UNLV Sports Properties team, with longtime Las Vegan Dan Dolby as the team’s general manager. The team works with the athletic department to manage the UNLV corporate partner program, signage, digital, television and radio broadcasts and coaches shows through the 2026-27 season.

The new agreement is “grounded in data analytics and a deeper understanding of the Rebel supporters through the addition of Fanbase – the largest data and analytics platform in college athletics,” the release said.

Fanbase, through insights and data shared, “will provide unprecedented opportunities in extended fan engagement for sponsors, as well as new revenue growth throughout the athletics department,” the release said.

In addition to multimedia rights, Learfield represents the Rebels via its owned companies Paciolan (ticketing); CLC (licensing); SIDEARM Sports (website/app) and LEARFIELD Amplify for in-venue seating needs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Turning in Hockey Sticks for Golf Clubs

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Las Vegas Thunderbirds are turning in their hockey sticks for golf clubs this summer.And you can join them. Roqui Theus talks with head coaches Cory Ward and Joe Sullivan to tell us more about their inaugural t-bird classic golf tournament.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Vegas Golden Knights’ Darlene Navarro and Hightower Las Vegas’ Hugh Anderson Join Workforce Connections Board

Workforce Connections, Southern Nevada’s Local Workforce Development Board, announces the addition of Vegas Golden Knights Linemate Relations (Human Resources) Director Darlene Navarro and Hightower Las Vegas Managing Director and Partner Hugh Anderson to the Workforce Connections Board. Navarro and Anderson were unanimously appointed to the board by the Local...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
8 News Now

From ‘Bling Empire’ to Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-PDO threading has become a very common process in the world of advanced aesthetics. So much so that you might have seen the process on Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire’. And Jillian Lopez chats with doctors TJ Tsay to learn more about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multimedia#Vegan#Television#Unlv Sports Properties#Rebels
8 News Now

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto campaigns across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada senator Catherine Cortez Masto was seen campaigning in Las Vegas on Friday. She visited with teamsters and valet attendants to discuss her efforts to fight for Nevada’s working families and organized labor unions. Her father was a teamster who started working as a valet attendant years ago. Cortez Masto said […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Summer Travel Tips

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you are ready to jet set away for the summer there are some things to keep in mind as you start booking your travel. Joining us with some helpful tips is gabe saglie from travelzoo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

Study: Las Vegas No. 1 among best cities for recreation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To anyone who lives in Las Vegas, it’s no surprise. None at all. A study released Tuesday (July 5) by WalletHub.com says Vegas ranks No. 1 in the country among the 100 best cities for recreation. The study by the website that offers financial deals and advice ranks each city in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Chris Tucker Brings The Laughs to Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Chris Tucker is a multifaceted comedian and actor with some of the most well known comedy movies in Hollywood and standups. And now he’s bringing his comedy to Las Vegas with a two-night special shows at Encore Theatre this weekend.
LAS VEGAS, NV
point2homes.com

3650 Tioga Way, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89169

Stunning Mid-Century Modern home in the highly desirable historic neighborhood of Paradise Palms. With a peaked “accordion” roof, a breezeway & a centerpiece of a fireplace, this model 12a was designed by famous architects Palmer & Krisel - many of their MCM homes are in Palm Springs/SoCal. Located ON the Las Vegas National Golf Course with 2 primary bedrooms - both with ensuite bathrooms - & 1 is a separate SUITE WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE! Fully remodeled inside & outside, bright as can be with ample closet space, mature landscaping & new fencing to keep those golf balls out of your yard! Entertain in the gorgeous brick-laid yard next to the pool with one of the greenest views in Vegas! Pool recently resurfaced with new plumbing, decking & equipment. Workshop on the side for all of you woodworkers, car enthusiasts & pottery buffs! This vintage home is a piece of history!
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Tailgate Social Launches New Menu Item

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Now that we have professional sports teams in Las Vegas we are learning the proper way to tailgate. Or we can just leave it to the professionals at Tailgate Social. Joining us in the kitchen with their new menu items is Aida Gilman and Quita Duren.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy