Meade County, KY

Storm Damage

 3 days ago

UNDATED (07/07/22) — A line of thunderstorms moved through Northern Breckinridge and Meade Counties Wednesday afternoon. At the time,...

Yvetta Capps

Yvetta Capps, age 93 of Custer, died Friday (7/8) at her residence. She is survived by one daughter: Roberta Ress of Athens, AL; three sons: David Thorn of Evansville, IN, Dennis Thorn of Cannelton, IN and Russell Thorn of Elizabethtown; two stepdaughters: Linda Thompson of Shepherdsville, and Ruby Mattingly of Ekron; one sister: Lovera Preston of Hudson; 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 18 great great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday (7/13) at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with burial in the New Cliff Cemetery in Cannelton, IN. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM Tuesday (7/12) and after 8:30 AM Wednesday (7/13) at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Custer First Church of God.
CUSTER, KY
Burn Ban Issued

Due to ongoing dry conditions, Breckinridge County Judge/Executive Maurice Lucas has issued an executive order banning all outdoor burning. The order is enforceable by the Kentucky Division of Forestry, area police agencies and fire departments. Anyone violating the burn ban is subject to fines and punishment through Breckinridge District Court, pursuant to Kentucky Revised Statutes. Meade County issued a similar ban earlier this week.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Authorities Pursue Stolen Vehicle Out Of Harrison County; Abandoned Near Dry Valley Church

LODIBURG (07/06/22) – Local authorities became involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Harrison County, Indiana Wednesday evening. Authorities followed the vehicle through Meade County into Breckinridge County. The vehicle was found later abandoned behind the Dry Valley Baptist Church. A search of the area turned up no suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
Schmore Appointed To State Farm Service Agency

FRANKFORT – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Dean Schamore of Hardinsburg as the state executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency. Schamore will serve for a term expiring July 5, 2026.
HARDINSBURG, KY
Joseph David Claycomb

Joseph David Claycomb, age 79, of Brandenburg, died Thursday(07/07) at his home. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Jo Decker Claycomb; three sons, David of Louisville, Kevin of Elizabethtown, and Brian Claycomb of Brandenburg; three sisters, Sarah Rhorer of London, Ruth Lancaster of Louisville, and Dorothy Lax of West Point; nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home, Monday(07/11) 3:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. and Tuesday(07/12) at Salem Baptist Church, 11:00 A.M.- 1:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday(07/12) at 1:00 PM from the Salem Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Meade County Youth Baseball Association, 1218 Park Lane Brandenburg, KY 40108.
BRANDENBURG, KY
Lillard Veo Lynch

Lillard Veo Lynch, age 92 of Custer, diedWednesday(07/06) at Norton Audubon Hospital. He is survived by his son Greg Lynch of Louisville; 2 sisters, Yvetta Capps and Lovera Preston of Custer; and 2 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home Tuesday(07/12) morning at 11:00. Burial with military honors will be in the Bennett Cemetery in Custer. Visitation will be Monday(07/11) from 4-8 PM and Tuesday(07/12) after 8:30 AM. All times are central. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to First Church of God in Custer.
CUSTER, KY
Two Arrested In Harned Murder Case

HARNED (07/07/22) — Kentucky State Police have arrested two men in connection in the death of a Harned woman. According to the Elizabethtown post, Sheriff’s Deputies responding to a residence along U.S. 60 Highway 60 Thursday found the body of 59-year-old Beverly Smallwood inside the residence. Through the course of the investigation, State Police detectives arrested Rodney Jones, 53 of Hardinsburg, and Boris Drane, 33 of Harned on murder charges. Drane was also charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
HARNED, KY
Huston DeHaven

Huston DeHaven, 78 of Hardinsburg, died Tuesday (07/05) at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He is survived by his wife Tabby; a daughter: Lisa Galloway of Hardinsburg; Son: Rob DeHaven of Hardinsburg as well as 4 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church on Sunday (07/10) afternoon at 2. Friends may call at the church after 4 Saturday (07/09) afternoon and after noon on Sunday. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hardinsburg United Methodist Church or Robley Rex VA Hospital.
HARDINSBURG, KY
Mary Hazel Lucas

Mary Hazel Lucas, age 85 of Hudson, died Tuesday(07/05) at her residence. She is survived by her brother James A. Anthony of Custer. Funeral services will be held at the Hudson Community Church Monday(07/11) at 4 PM under the direction of the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Monday(07/11) afternoon at the church. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hudson Community Church Vacation Bible School Program.
HUDSON, KY
Deloris Ann Daugherty

Deloris Ann Daugherty, age 65, of Irvington, died Thursday(07/07) at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her husband, David L. Daugherty; children, Patrick Len Daugherty and Stacy Rebecca Wisner; and one grandson. Visitation will be at the Alexander Funeral Home Saturday(07/09) from 4:00-8:00 PM EST, and Sunday(07/10) from 9:00AM-2:00 PM. Funeral services will be Sunday(07/10)afternoon at 2:00 EST at the funeral Home. Burial will be in the Cap-Anderson Cemetery in Brandenburg, at a later date.
IRVINGTON, KY

