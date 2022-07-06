Storm Damage

Joseph David Claycomb, age 79, of Brandenburg, died Thursday(07/07) at his home. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Jo Decker Claycomb; three sons, David of Louisville, Kevin of Elizabethtown, and Brian Claycomb of Brandenburg; three sisters, Sarah Rhorer of London, Ruth Lancaster of Louisville, and Dorothy Lax of West Point; nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home, Monday(07/11) 3:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. and Tuesday(07/12) at Salem Baptist Church, 11:00 A.M.- 1:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday(07/12) at 1:00 PM from the Salem Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Meade County Youth Baseball Association, 1218 Park Lane Brandenburg, KY 40108.
Comments / 0