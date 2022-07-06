Multi-Vehicle Crash

Yvetta Capps, age 93 of Custer, died Friday (7/8) at her residence. She is survived by one daughter: Roberta Ress of Athens, AL; three sons: David Thorn of Evansville, IN, Dennis Thorn of Cannelton, IN and Russell Thorn of Elizabethtown; two stepdaughters: Linda Thompson of Shepherdsville, and Ruby Mattingly of Ekron; one sister: Lovera Preston of Hudson; 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 18 great great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday (7/13) at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with burial in the New Cliff Cemetery in Cannelton, IN. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM Tuesday (7/12) and after 8:30 AM Wednesday (7/13) at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Custer First Church of God.

CUSTER, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO