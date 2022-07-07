ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Who's No. 1? Uncertainty surrounding top pick at NHL draft

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHc5K_0gWxHy7b00

MONTREAL (AP) — Rather than tip his hand on who the Montreal Canadiens plan to select with the first pick in the NHL draft, general manager Kent Hughes joked they’ll end up with all three of Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley.

If the Canadiens want to make a splash, they could end up with two of them.

There’s uncertainly surrounding who’s going No. 1 for the first time in nearly a decade, when the Colorado Avalanche chose Nathan MacKinnon in 2013. In the aftermath of MacKinnon leading the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, the Canadiens are confronted with a potentially franchise-changing decision in their first time picking first in 42 years and as the hosts of the draft that begins Thursday in Montreal.

“If there was any one player with a perfect track record, it would be a pretty simple decision and we probably would have already declared what we were going to do,” Hughes said Wednesday. “Everything we can know, whether it’s Shane or Logan or Juraj, we want to know to what extent they will be able to live with the pressure of playing in Montreal.”

Wright for years has been playing with pressure, in the microscope in the Ontario Hockey League as the long-projected top pick in this draft. He put up 94 points in 63 games of junior hockey this past season.

The Canadian center believes he’s NHL-ready and wants the pressure of getting picked first overall by the Canadiens at Bell Centre 51 years after they selected Guy LaFleur in the same slot.

“I’m competitive,” Wright said. “I always want to be first, I always want to be the best. I think no matter what position you’re in, no matter where you’re ranked, it’s always your goal and you always want to be first. You want to be that first guy chosen and that’s always been my mindset.”

Dan Marr, head of NHL Central Scouting, has said Wright and Slafkosky, a big forward from Slovakia, are the most likely prospects to play in the league next season. Slafkovsky has drawn comparisons to late Hall of Famer Clark Gillies and was named most outstanding player at the Olympics after scoring seven goals in seven games.

Slafkovsky repeated Wednesday he would be good fit on left wing with Montreal centers Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Asked if the Canadiens were going to take him, the charismatic 18-year-old responded: “I don’t know. You need to ask them.”

Because Hughes isn’t telling, the teams with the next few picks have to get ready for multiple scenarios. The New Jersey Devils took a significant amount of calls about trading the second pick, but they’re prepared to make it depending on what Montreal does before them.

“We’ve got it mapped out,” GM Tom Fitzgerald said. “At the end of the day, Montreal’s going to pick a player and then we’re going to have a decision to make.”

The Arizona Coyotes pick third, the Seattle Kraken fourth and Philadelphia Flyers fifth. Arizona may have a tough choice between Cooley, an American center from Pittsburgh, and Cutter Gauthier, who grew up in the Phoenix area.

The dominos beginning with the top pick could take the draft in many different directions.

“Obviously we’ll cross four names off before we call a name, assuming we stay at 5,” Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said. “I can see scenarios when nearly every player there could be available at 5.”

There’s also a scenario in which the Devils could do something surprising, given Czech defenseman David Jiricek and Slafkovsky Olympic teammate Simon Nemec are also in the top tier of available prospects. Much like nine years ago when long-projected top pick Seth Jones fell to four, that could happen to Wright.

Or Wright could go first, like most in hockey have been expecting for some time.

“There’s no clear-cut No. 1,” Fitzgerald said. “The majority of years you’ve had someone, so that’s why it’s unique. They’re all really good players, a lot of different positions. But they all may end up being the same at the end of the day with all having similar ceilings in our opinion.”

___

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

What you need to know about Bruins' second-round pick Matthew Poitras

The Boston Bruins have made their first pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, and they targeted a huge position of need. Boston selected Guelph Storm center Matthew Poitras with the No. 54 overall pick (second round). Poitras is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He tallied 50 points (21 goals,...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins GM delivers strong statement on Pastrnak contract situation

Just over a month ago, a source close to David Pastrnak told The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa there's "no chance" the Bruins star remains in Boston with Don Sweeney as general manager. Sweeney has very different plans, it appears. The Bruins GM said Friday he wants to make Pastrnak a "lifelong...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Guy Lafleur
Yardbarker

Blues Positioning Themselves to Acquire Matthew Tkachuk

While all eyes are on what decision Johnny Gaudreau will make in free agency, Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean said people may be focused on the wrong Calgary Flames player. They think the bigger focus should be on Matthew Tkachuk. While speaking about the NHL Draft and the fallout that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Boston

Here are all of the Bruins' picks from the 2022 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- The picks were flying off the board during day two of the NHL Draft, and the Boston Bruins were as busy as can be. After sitting out of round one (due to trading the team's first-round pick to Anaheim for Hampus Lindholm), the Bruins got to work on Friday to make their picks in rounds two through seven.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Five Massachusetts high school players selected in 2022 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- The 2022 NHL Draft happened in a flash, and a handful of Massachusetts high schoolers were selected. The Mass. high school picks began in the third round on Friday, at pick No. 76 overall, when the San Jose Sharks selected Michael Fisher, a defenseman out of the St. Mark's School in Southborough. A native of Westborough, Fischer turned 18 in early May.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The Colorado Avalanche#The Ontario Hockey League#Canadian#Bell Centre
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Blockbuster Could Solve Goaltending Issue Once & For All

GM Kyle Dubas made no secret about their options when he spoke to reporters at the draft. This was after he was successfully able to clear the $3.8 million cap hit of Petr Mrazek from the books. “With the cap space we have now, every option is available to us,”...
NHL
The Associated Press

Flurry of trades, signings expected before NHL free agency

While Julien BriseBois knows exactly how confident he is about the possibility of re-signing playoff performer Ondrej Palat and veteran defenseman Jan Rutta, he’s not saying. “Still working on that,” the two-time Stanley Cup-winning general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning said. “Too early to tell.” He’s also right that it’s too early to tell exactly what NHL free agency will look like when it begins Wednesday. Colorado, which beat Tampa Bay in the Cup Final, is looking to sign postseason standout Valeri Nichushkin among a group of potential free agents, and others such as Calgary MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau, Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin and Florida trade deadline pickup Claude Giroux could all get new deals to stay rather than hitting the open market. “It’s not July 13 yet,” BriseBois said. “Those guys may all be signed by then.”
NHL
The Associated Press

Arena critical of field, match time as NYC ends Revs streak

NEW YORK (AP) — New England coach Bruce Arena was critical of the field surface and the timing of the match after New York City FC was awarded a Major League Soccer record three penalty kicks in the first half and won 4-2 to stop the Revolution’s 10-game league unbeaten streak. Valentín Castellanos scored twice and took over the MLS scoring lead with 12 goals. Gustavo Bou scored twice for the Revolution, who played a man short at Yankee Stadium after Andrew Farrell’s 41st-minute red card. “There was a chance that we could have had a good game today despite the fact we were playing on a bad baseball field that was supposed to be a soccer field, and we’re scheduling games at 1 o’clock in the afternoon in July,” Arena said. “But we had two good teams. There was a chance of having a real good game, and unfortunately, that was not the case.” The game-time temperature was 83 degrees and the sun was out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

985K+
Followers
472K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy