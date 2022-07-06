ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok sued following young girls’ deaths after taking ‘blackout challenge’

By CARY SCHWANITZ
KSLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Two families filed lawsuits against the social media giant TikTok last week alleging its algorithms were responsible for the deaths of two young daughters who took part in the “blackout challenge” according to a Los Angeles Times report. Lalani Erika Walton, 8, and...

ksltv.com

