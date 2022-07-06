ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Almost 2,000 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks Confiscated in Coachella Valley Crackdown

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a ton of fireworks were seized from three men, one of whom was also armed, during a monthlong crackdown on illegal pyrotechnics sales in the Coachella Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The operation ran from the start of June until Monday and involved multiple units,...

KTLA

San Jacinto man arrested, accused of manufacturing ghost guns

Several illegal firearms and ghost guns were recovered from a San Jacinto man’s home Thursday evening after investigators raided the property following his arrest. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says 68-year-old Steven Kent Cheek was arrested on the afternoon of July 1 on a report of a brandishing a firearm near the intersection of State […]
SAN JACINTO, CA
CBS LA

More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks seized from 2 locations in the Inland Empire

Four people have been arrested and more than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in a multi-agency operation to crackdown on the sales of illegal fireworks. After two people were arrested on last Saturday during a "buy-bust" operation conducted by CalFire peace officers, investigators learned of fireworks being stored at two more locations. With a search warrant encompassing Riverside, Orange, and San Bernardino counties, CalFire was joined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the hazardous device teams from Riverside County and Orange County to seize approximately 4,424 pounds of fireworks and arrest two more people.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspected arsonist arrested after crime spree

Palm Springs police responded to several calls on Friday, July 8th about a male suspect who went on a crime spree throughout the night. Around 9:15 p.m., officers first responded to a call that they had received from the suspect's roommate who said the man had intentionally set their kitchen on fire in a residence The post Suspected arsonist arrested after crime spree appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
knewsradio.com

Police, U-S Marshals Apprehend Two Men In Desert Hot Springs

Metal police handcuffs Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. On June 28, 2022, Desert Hot Springs Police and the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team served a search warrant on Van Horn Mountain Street and arrested 28 year old William Yaple of Desert Hot Springs. He’ll be changed with possession and...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Report: Riverside County failed Turpin children

The social services system “failed” 13 children who were rescued after being starved, shackled and horribly abused by their parents at a Southern California home for years, according to a report released Friday. Some of the Turpin children of Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, were forced to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

No injuries after five-vehicle traffic collision in Cathedral City

Roads are back open following a five-vehicle traffic collision Friday afternoon in Cathedral City. The crash happened on the intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive. Sergeant Daniel Anes of the Cathedral City Police Department told News Channel 3 that four vehicles were stopped in the westbound #1 lane of Ramon Road for the The post No injuries after five-vehicle traffic collision in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Trio Suspected in String of Carjackings in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Three boys are suspected of perpetrating a. string of carjackings and armed robberies in Desert Hot Springs that led to. gunfire in at least one holdup, authorities said today. The suspects, identified only as teenagers between 15 and 17 years. old, were arrested and...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Inmate at West Valley Detention Center dies from injuries he suffered after he intentionally fell from the second floor, Sheriff's Department says

An inmate at West Valley Detention Center died from injuries he suffered after he intentionally fell from the second floor of a housing segment, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 4, deputies and medical staff at the jail provided medical aid to Frank Olivas, a 71-year-old...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Holiday accident turns fatal

BULLHEAD CITY – A California man hurt in a 4th of July incident on the Colorado River in Bullhead City succumbed to his injuries at a Las Vegas hospital. Ricardo Almanza, 43, Corona, died July 6 at University Medical Center, according to Bullhead City Police Department Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities find $1.6M worth of counterfeit merchandise in Riverside home

About $1.6 million worth of counterfeit merchandise was found at a home in Riverside, the District Attorney's office announced. The merchandise was found at home in Riverside during a search warrant by the Riverside County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation’s Consumer Protection Unit. It was part of a two-month investigation by the District Attorney's office The post Authorities find $1.6M worth of counterfeit merchandise in Riverside home appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

400 Bales of Hay on Fire in Blythe

Firefighters worked with hay owners in Blythe Friday to mitigate 400 bales of hay on fire. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire, in the 10600 block of Seeley Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters were set to remain on scene Friday morning until the...
BLYTHE, CA
Cory M. Arnold

San Bernardino County Sheriff: Two San Fernando Residents Shot in Loma Linda and One Dies of his Injuries

Two San Fernando Residents Shot in Loma Linda and One Dies of his Injuries; Suspect Taken into Custody. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, deputies from Central Station responded to a shooting in the 26000 block of Business Center Drive in Loma Linda. The caller reported two male subjects were shot at the location. When deputies arrived, they located the two victims, one victim was identified as Gilberto Felix-Olivas. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital where Felix-Olivas was pronounced deceased. The second victim received medical treatment and is currently in critical condition.
LOMA LINDA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Accused of Carjacking Shot to Death on Rooftop by Long Beach Police

A man shot to death Saturday by Long Beach police officers allegedly attempted to carjack a person before officers arrived. Officers were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 17th Street regarding "a dispute involving a person with a gun,'' said Officer Paige White of the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
TheDailyBeast

Cops: California Man Dies After Letting Off Fourth of July Firework in His Hand

A man from a Los Angeles suburb has succumbed to severe torso injuries after lighting an illegal firework in a front lawn on the Fourth of July, city officials said in a Tuesday news release. Police in Montebello got a call around 6:30 p.m. about a 42-year-old man injured from setting off what they said was a “high powered, mortar type, aerial firework” in his hands. He later died in a hospital. “This tragic accident and death was avoidable and serves as an unfortunate and grim reminder of the danger posed by illegal and high power fireworks,” the city said in its release. In a separate but similar incident the same day, another man from a Los Angeles suburb suffered burns and lacerations on his arms and face after a firework exploded in his face, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where is expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 64 suspects, including one Fontana man, during ongoing crackdown on alleged illegal marijuana cultivations

Authorities arrested 64 suspects, including a 43-year-old Fontana man, during a recent two-week period as part of an ongoing crackdown on alleged illegal marijuana cultivations in San Bernardino County. Between June 20 and July 3, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with...
FONTANA, CA

