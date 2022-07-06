Shirley Peterson Rodde, age 94, was received into the arms of Jesus on June 27, surrounded by her loving family. She will be greatly missed by many who knew and loved her.

Shirley and her husband, Fritz, were blessed with 66 loving and fulfilling years together. They lived an active life with lots of friends and family. They lived in Richfield for many years, where she worked for the school system and then NW National Life until she retired. She was blessed to have a strong faith, a close family, and good health for years of golfing, boating, waterskiing, snow-skiing, cabin life and enjoying friendships. She and Fritz attended most of their children and grandchildren’s sporting events and performances and were always their biggest fans.

Shirley was devoted to taking care of everyone in her life, faithfully nurturing countless lifelong friendships, making sure all her family members had everything they needed, and never failing to send birthday cards to all. She spent her last five-plus years at The Waters of Eden Prairie, where she developed many close relationships among the residents and staff. With her friendly and kind personality, she easily made new friends and was a popular and enthusiastic participant in all activities — a Wii bowling champ! She enjoyed playing the accordion and faithfully tuned in to “The Lawrence Welk Show” every Saturday night.

Shirley is survived by children, James Rodde, Julie (Steven) Aasgaard, Rachel (David) Lowe; grandchildren, Jeff and Scott Aasgaard, Kim Johnson and Ryan Pekarna; step-grandchildren, Jennifer Pieper and Katie Lowe; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lillian Peterson and Rosella Strandemo; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Fritz; parents, Fred and Sophie Peterson; brothers, Tommy, John, David and Herb Peterson; sister, Helen Nerison; brother-in-law, Norman Nerison; and sisters-in-law, Adeline and Barbara Peterson.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m., at Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield. Masks are required. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Aug. 11.

Memorials preferred to Prison Fellowship or donor’s choice.

Arrangements were made by Morris Nilsen Chapel.