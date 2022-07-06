ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Covid-19 cases in El Paso on the rise; stay vigilant

By Gabriela Rodríguez
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso City County is reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions, resulting in the CDC moving El Paso’s COVID-19 Community Levels from Low to High.

“The large increase in new cases gave rise to more people requiring hospitalization,” City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said. “Fortunately, the number of people remaining in the hospital is still relatively low, but this can change very rapidly. This is why we are strongly recommending the community rededicate themselves to preventative and proactive measures such as wearing a face cover while indoors, avoiding large gatherings, getting tested, staying home if sick, and also getting and keeping up with your COVID-19 vaccination to include your booster shots.”

Free vaccinations and booster shots are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at one of the City’s four community clinics listed below:

  • 220 S. Stanton (Corner of First and Stanton)
  • 7380 Remcon
  • 9566 Railroad
  • 110 Candelaria

COVID-19 vaccines do not require an appointment but are recommended to avoid long wait times. Appointments can be booked at EPCovidVaccine.com or by calling (915) 212-6843.

The City also offers free COVID-19 testing sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at one of the City’s three community clinics listed below:

  • Community Clinic, 9341 Alameda
  • Community Clinic,7380 Remcon
  • Community Clinic, 9566 Railroad

Residents are required to schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment by visiting EPStrong.org or by calling (915) 212-6843.

COVID-19 DASHBOARD UPDATE

The City also updated the COVID-19 dashboard to make the information easier to understand while still providing critical data elements.

The dashboard, a central tool available to the community on the City’s award-winning comprehensive website, will include information about the CDC’s Community Risk Indicators, underlying health conditions, vaccinations, and hospital admissions on the primary page while still providing COVID-19 cases by zip code, age, gender data. The dashboard will continue to provide additional COVID-19 data and essential information for our health and emergency leaders, as well as our policymakers, school leaders, and residents.

For more information about COVID-19 including testing sites, data, and prevention, visit EPStrong.org .

