Elberton, GA

GBI releases surveillance videos of explosion at Georgia Guidestones, car speeding away

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ELBERTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released surveillance videos of the explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones monument and the moments a car sped away from the scene.

A series of surveillance videos shows the explosion and then a car silver leaving the scene shortly after an explosive device was left at the base of the monument early Wednesday morning.

The bomb destroyed part of the mysterious structure, which was later demolished for safety reasons.

The monument, which was commissioned by anonymous patrons and erected in 1980, featured messages that some believed were meant to guide future generations. Other people saw the monument as having more sinister connotations, which have given way to rampant conspiracy theories in recent months.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to learn who detonated the bomb. It’s unclear what charges potential suspects may face.

