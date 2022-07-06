ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Aiken, Lexington, Orangeburg by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allendale; Hampton; Jasper THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF HAMPTON ALLENDALE AND JASPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurens, Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Laurens; Spartanburg; Union The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Southeastern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina West central Union County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Laurens, or 10 miles southeast of Woodruff, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cross Keys, Sedalia, Enoree, Cross Anchor, Ora and Clinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 12:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Elbert, south central Laurens, southern Abbeville and Greenwood Counties through 600 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles east of Greenwood to 13 miles east of Elberton. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Abbeville, Calhoun Falls, Ninety Six, Troy, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six Historic Site and Lake Russell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

