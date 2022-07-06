Lazar named principal at Camden High School

CAMDEN — Familiar faces in new places.

That’s how Camden Superintendent of Schools Joe Ferrell described the district’s new personnel changes taking effect this month.

Amber Davis, principal at Camden County High School, is moving to the school district’s central office on Monday. She is taking the job as human resources officer, replacing Yolanda Anderson, who will return to the role of chief academic officer, replacing Angel Lasher who left for a position outside the district.

Replacing Davis as principal at the high school on Monday is Tim Lazar, who currently is principal at Grandy Primary School.

Other changes include:

• Effective Monday, Kiersten Schiffbauer will serve as interim principal at Grandy Primary School while the school district conducts a search for a new principal.

• Also effective Monday, Ina Lane will return as chief student services officer, having rescinded her retirement decision.

• Amy Burnham is the new data manager at Camden County High School. She took that position on July 1.

“When students return for the 2022-23 school year, there will be some familiar faces in new places in Camden County Schools,” Ferrell said in a message to staff.

Ferrell said moving from elementary school principal to high school principal is challenging but he is confident Lazar is up to the challenge.

“Moving from one position to another is always a challenge because of getting to know how the new organization works compared to how the current organization works,” Ferrell said. “The job of principal is so critical at all levels, but the high school level brings additional responsibilities such as athletics and students driving to school as a couple of examples. I have every confidence in Mr. Lazar to make this transition successfully.”

Ferrell noted Lazar has known most of the current high school students since they were at the primary school.

“Mr. Lazar has a huge heart for students. All students,” Ferrell said. “Nearly 100% of the students in our district are familiar with him and have so many positive things to say about him and how he has supported them, attended their events and been a cheerleader of sorts for them since kindergarten. His relationships with students will help him continue to be successful in this new role.”