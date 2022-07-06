Pasquotank sheriff probes theft of motor parts, larceny of firearm

Pasquotank Sheriff

Drugs received through the mail at a confinement facility was reported June 13 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

Theft of motor vehicle parts, a catalytic converter valued at $1,000, was reported June 14 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City.

Property, including a flashlight, a pistol, ammunition, gun holsters/cases, was recovered June 14 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City.

Larceny of a firearm was reported June 14 in the 100 block of Meads Pool Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

Larceny of a cellphone was reported June 15 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City.

Destruction/vandalism of property, someone shot a paintball at victim’s car, was reported June 15 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City.

Theft of a firearm and ammunition valued at $403 was reported stolen from a vehicle June 15 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

Theft from a motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft was reported June 16 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Thief made off with 2001 GMC Sierra 2500, a generator, earphones, gas tank, tools. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

A person was reported missing June 16 in the 100 block of Perth Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Mckecuen.

Second-degree burglary was reported June 17 in the 300 block of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.

Destruction/vandalism of property, a $50 mailbox, was reported June 18 in the 600 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City.

A fugitive warrant from Virginia was served June 19 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.

An overdose was reported June 19 in the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City.

Deputies participated June 19 in a pursuit in the 400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City.

Assault on a female was reported June 19 in the 100 block of Lady Francis Way, Elizabeth City.

An ATV wreck was reported June 20 in the 300 block of Dry Ridge Road, Elizabeth City.

Intimidation, suspect threatened family members, was reported June 21 in the 1100 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City.

Vehicle theft, suspect allegedly took victim’s 2002 Galant and refused to return it, was reported June 22 in the 1400 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City.

Death investigation was reported June 24 in the 200 block of Executive Drive. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.

Vehicle fire was reported June 25 in the 1300 block of Four Forks Road. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.

Larceny by employee ($975 cash) was reported June 25 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.

Simple assault was reported June 25 in the 200 block of Executive Drive. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (causing $2,000 damage) was reported June 26 in the 1000 block of Northside Road. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.