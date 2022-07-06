ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

First confirmed case of monkeypox in Arkansas puts Mid-South doctors on high alert

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIeZS_0gWxBX8000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Arkansas has doctors in the Mid-South on high alert.

The Arkansas Department of Health first reported the case Tuesday.

It’s one of 557 cases the CDC has confirmed across the country.

Arkansas’ health director Dr. Jennifer Dillaha would not say where in the state the person who tested positive lives or where they contracted the virus.

She said she expects to see more cases in the Mid-South, but it’s nowhere near as contagious as COVID.

“If Arkansas follows the patterns of other states, we likely will have additional cases,” Dr. Dillaha said.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that is similar to smallpox. It’s rarely seen outside parts of Africa.

But a recent outbreak across the U.S. has doctors in the Mid-South on high alert.

“We’ve seen a lot more cases than, frankly, most of us would have imagined,” Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, said.

Dr. Threlkeld said the virus starts with flu-like symptoms. It’s typically followed by a rash or red spots.

“They will tend to be little, red, painful bumps that turn into blisters and then turn into pus-filled blisters, and then they will rupture,” he said.

Dr. Threlkeld said anyone can get monkeypox if they come into contact with someone who is infected, but he said it does not spread like COVID.

“You don’t get it from just being across the room from someone. You have to have pretty good face-to-face contact over time or have touch contact with some of the blister fluid,” he said.

While monkeypox can occasionally be deadly, doctors say no one has died so far from this recent outbreak.

You should contact your healthcare provider if you believe you have come into contact with the virus or have started developing symptoms.

A vaccine can prevent people from developing the virus if they come into contact with it.

But right now, it’s only available to people who have come into contact or are at most risk.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Son of Arkansas congressman arrested on drug charges

ROGERS, Ark. — The son of Arkansas congressman Steve Womack has been arrested on drug charges, authorities said. James Womack, 34, of Rogers, who has a history of drug arrests and convictions, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, KNWA-TV reported. According to an arrest...
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Memphis, TN
Health
City
Memphis, TN
State
Arkansas State
Local
Tennessee Health
Local
Arkansas Health
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 Florida men lead deputies on chase in car full of narcotics

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a car containing narcotics, authorities said. William Easley, 25, and Robert Varn, 32, both of Lee County, were arrested Friday, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Easley faces eight charges, including possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonzaepam and THC edibles. He has was charged with fleeing law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking records show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Mid South#Health First#Baptist Memorial Hospital
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Alligator found in Wisconsin lake

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Rescuers in Wisconsin are hoping an owner comes forward to claim an alligator found swimming in a lake. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) said in a post on its Facebook page that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources surrendered the alligator, which was found swimming in Long Lake. The alligator is 18 inches – 24 inches long, and rescuers said that they will wait for a week for the owners to come forward before trying to place the animal at an accredited sanctuary.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Pennsylvania dispatcher who failed to send ambulance charged in 2020 death

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A 911 dispatcher has been charged after prosecutors said he refused to send an ambulance to a woman who was severely ill. The Greene County District Attorney’s Office told WPXI that Leon Price was charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing the administration of law or other government function.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
107K+
Followers
112K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy