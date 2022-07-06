First confirmed case of monkeypox in Arkansas puts Mid-South doctors on high alert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Arkansas has doctors in the Mid-South on high alert.

The Arkansas Department of Health first reported the case Tuesday.

It’s one of 557 cases the CDC has confirmed across the country.

Arkansas’ health director Dr. Jennifer Dillaha would not say where in the state the person who tested positive lives or where they contracted the virus.

She said she expects to see more cases in the Mid-South, but it’s nowhere near as contagious as COVID.

“If Arkansas follows the patterns of other states, we likely will have additional cases,” Dr. Dillaha said.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that is similar to smallpox. It’s rarely seen outside parts of Africa.

But a recent outbreak across the U.S. has doctors in the Mid-South on high alert.

“We’ve seen a lot more cases than, frankly, most of us would have imagined,” Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, said.

Dr. Threlkeld said the virus starts with flu-like symptoms. It’s typically followed by a rash or red spots.

“They will tend to be little, red, painful bumps that turn into blisters and then turn into pus-filled blisters, and then they will rupture,” he said.

Dr. Threlkeld said anyone can get monkeypox if they come into contact with someone who is infected, but he said it does not spread like COVID.

“You don’t get it from just being across the room from someone. You have to have pretty good face-to-face contact over time or have touch contact with some of the blister fluid,” he said.

While monkeypox can occasionally be deadly, doctors say no one has died so far from this recent outbreak.

You should contact your healthcare provider if you believe you have come into contact with the virus or have started developing symptoms.

A vaccine can prevent people from developing the virus if they come into contact with it.

But right now, it’s only available to people who have come into contact or are at most risk.

