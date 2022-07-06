ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MI

Farmington Founders Festival returning to downtown Farmington, July 14-16

By Alisha Dixon
 3 days ago
Returning for its 58th celebration of summer, the Farmington Founders Festival presented by Meijer will return to Downtown Farmington July 14-16!

To kick off the event, festival organizors will host a soft open of the beer tent and food court on July 14 at 5:00 pm. Friday, July 15, the festival will officially begin at 10:00 am with events, including the Crafters Market, Beer Tent with live music, Farmington Fido Fest, Touch A Truck. This year, the festival will feature several new activities, including a kids foam party, mobile gaming trailer, and axe throwing.

Due to construction on Farmington Road, festival goers will see experience a new, expanded footprint for the Crafters Market and Kids Zone. The Crafters Market will be housed throughout the parking lot at Grand River and Farmington and the expanded Kids Zone will be located on Warner Street.

This year's parade theme is Aloha! Attendees will see Hawaiian-themed decor and activities throughout the festival. In the Kids Zone, Lilo and Stitch will be sculpted out of 10 yards of sand.

“We are here to say Aloha or “hello and welcome” to all the residents and visitors attending this year’s Founders Festival. While we may not have the vast ocean and island breezes, the Founders Festival does offer warm hospitality, great restaurants, and a fun getaway right in your own neighborhood.” said Mayor Sara Bowman.

Kona Brewing Company's Big Wave will be featured in the festival's beer tent. Everyone who orders a Big Wave will receive a lei.

