Oklahoma power companies under conservative operations advisory

By Amanda Slee
 3 days ago
This heat is creating a higher demand on the power grid because of that the Southwest Power Pool which covers 14 states including Oklahoma issued a conservative operations advisory that lasts from Wednesday to Friday.

A conservative operations advisory can sound concerning but Public Service of Oklahoma officials say this only affects power companies, not the consumers.

“It has some effect on the way we (PSO) manage our supply and transmission facilities,” said Wayne Greene with Public Service of Oklahoma.

Basically, he says during this advisory, power companies have to report certain things to SPP before they do it.

According to a chart from SPP, the conservative operations advisory is only one step away from a level one energy emergency alert level, but Greene says there’s a big difference between the two.

“A conservative operations advisory is based on the forecast. They looked at the forecast and said 'It's going to be hot. There’s not going to be much wind. We are going to go into a conservative operations advisory.' Now before we go into that next step there would have to be evidence that the supply of energy and the demand of energy aren’t in a good place,” he explained.

While this advisory doesn’t impact the public, Greene says if a person wants to conserve energy there are many ways to do that beyond raising the thermostat a few degrees.

“You want to close your drapes during the sunlight hours. You want to make sure you don’t have any furniture covering your vents so that you are getting all the cooling that your paying for," Greene said. "Other things you can do are get out of the house go someplace where someone else is paying for the energy to cool things off.”

Lastly, he says you can conserve energy by delaying the use of electrical appliances to early morning and overnight.

There are dozens of more ways to conserve energy on the PSO website.

Greg Shaw
3d ago

Remember when they wanted us to change for incandescent light bulbs to LED so they wouldn’t have to build more power plants? Yeah that worked out. Should have just went ahead and built the plants they would be real just in time for the electric cars. Power needs will ALWAYS grow

Gene Gill
3d ago

they have been prepping us to accept rolling blackouts. someday they will cut the juice and wait for us to die. no juice, no gas, no gas, no food. it's coming.

KOCO

Oklahoma family business sees support from community after Facebook post

YUKON, Okla. — After a Facebook post about tough times, an Oklahoma family business sees an incredible show of support from the community. Just Baked, a bakery and deli on Mustang Road off Interstate 40, posted on Facebook on Friday morning, telling people that the tough times might require them to close. They pleaded for customers to save them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcommerce.gov

Commerce Team Visits Two Perry Businesses During OIEP Tour

Commerce executives visited two Perry companies – Ground Zero Shelters and J&J Solution – as part of the agency’s statewide tour of Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP) participants. The visits allow Commerce staff to talk with the companies about operations and how they will utilize OIEP. Ground Zero Shelters was awarded $50,000 which will support new job creation and the purchase of new equipment including a compressor air drier and finishing equipment. J&J Solutions was awarded $90,000 which will go toward construction of an additional building on the company’s existing site. The building will be used for manufacturing and assembling power distribution racks.
COMMERCE, OK
KTEN.com

New funding, incentives for Oklahoma schools

MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Legislature passed two bills which will impact education across the state when the school bell rings in the fall. House Bill 3564 will incentivize college students who are studying education with between $1,000 and $2,500 if they agree to teach in public schools for at least five years.
MADILL, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Abortion-rights protesters rally at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa

Abortion-rights advocates in Tulsa gathered outside Woodland Hills Mall on Friday evening to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s executive order to help protect access to abortion and to demand still more federal action. The protesters said this order is not a long-term solution, especially in Oklahoma, and a spokesperson for...
TULSA, OK
