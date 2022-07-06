ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Agave & Rye, Lovesac to open at Levis Commons

By By Charlotte Hughes / The Blade
 3 days ago

The modern tequila and bourbon hall Agave & Rye is opening its first location in northwest Ohio this August.

The restaurant is one of many businesses joining the Town Center at Levis Commons, an outdoor mall in Perrysburg, this year. The home furniture retailer Lovesac will open a new showroom this fall. Soma Intimates, a women’s lingerie and loungewear boutique, opened a 2,184-square-foot storefront earlier this summer, and the Preston Building offices welcomed several new tenants.

LT Corp., the holding company of several operating companies in the LP gas storage solutions and custom pressure vessels business, opened its offices at the Preston Building in mid-March of this year, and Allotta Farley Co., LPA, a law firm representing multiemployer benefit plans, came last December.

"The addition of these new-to-market tenants shows our continued commitment to bring the best and most exciting experiences to our expanding trade area,” said Robert H. Spratt Jr., president of Hill Partners, Inc., the commercial real estate firm managing the Town Center. "The Town Center is the most unique mixed-use project in northwest Ohio, and we are very excited about these new businesses coming to the Town Center."

Yavonne Sarber, founder and CEO of Agave & Rye, said that she has received many requests for an Agave & Rye location to open in the Toledo area.

The restaurant chain operates 12 locations in five states, serving its signature tacos with a selection of more than 90 tequilas.

“We take the taco and we use it as a vessel,” Ms. Sarber said. “So we’re able to make Asian fusion, Italian, authentic Mexican ones. For the average person who doesn’t know what we’re about, if they think we’re a Mexican restaurant coming in, they’re still never disappointed because we have freshly squeezed margaritas, the best guacamole, the best queso.”

Agave & Rye hosts “Taco Tuesday” with discounted tacos and “Whiskey Wednesday” with $2 off all whiskey and bourbon pours. The restaurant’s happy hour occurs from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The restaurant will move into a 6,133-square-foot site that formerly was home to Max and Erma’s restaurant. Construction began earlier this summer, and the restaurant is scheduled to open in late August.

The new Lovesac storefront will join a number of home furnishing retailers at the Town Center, which includes Arhaus furniture, Carpets by Otto, Ethan Allen, and Perrysburg Mattress. The store’s construction is scheduled to begin soon, and will tentatively open in late 2022. It will be on Levis Commons Boulevard between Sephora and Athleta.

“I think [Agave & Rye and Lovesac will] work seamlessly with the companies we have,” said Kelly Mossing, director of marketing at the Town Center. “They are both quality companies that have a good reputation, so I think they’ll do really well.”

Lovesac operates showrooms in 43 states and offers exclusive products at select Costco locations. In 2017, it was named the fastest-growing furniture retailer by Furniture Today.

The retailer began in 1995 when its founder designed the signature product, an 8-foot-wide, foam-filled “Lovesac” beanbag. Lovesac also makes “sectionals,” which are reconfigurable, machine-washable couches. Both products are customizable, in a variety of colors, patterns, and fabrics.

“I think [the stores give] people a lot more variety and something different for them to experience,” Ms. Mossing said.

The Town Center at Levis Commons, off State Rt. 25, includes a curated collection of more than 90 retailers, specialty stores, restaurants, and services.

