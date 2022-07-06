ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

This Fort Worth restaurant has added steaks, cocktails to the award-winning Texas BBQ

By Bud Kennedy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Before Everman, Rendon and Kennedale became the “Barbecue Triangle,” Cousins BBQ served south Fort Worth’s favorite brisket.

It’s still a favorite after 39 years, and now the busiest Cousins had a new Hill Country look to greet diners at 5125 Bryant Irvin Road.

When Cousins opened in 1983, it rocked Fort Worth’s barbecue world. The perennial beer hall debate between Angelo’s and Sammie’s became a three-way debate. (Railhead Smokehouse followed in 1986.)

Today, Cousins is an old-school barbecue joint playing a new game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YcGui_0gWwk5qf00
A Cousins BBQ combo platter with brisket, ribs, two kinds of sausage and pork with mustard sauce. Handout photo

The brisket is prime. The pork is Duroc. The decor at the Bryant Irvin Road location is sprawling and airy, although the original Cousins at 6262 McCart Ave. is unchanged.

Unlike the other old-school restaurants, the new Cousins even serves steaks — a smoked aged ribeye ($32) or smoked New York strip ($28), with a chipotle Dr Pepper barbecue sauce.

That means Cousins is now an alternative to steakhouse chains such as Saltgrass, along with serving eight barbecue meats for $12.75-$17 as a platter with sides, or a la carte $16-$26 per pound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNYu0_0gWwk5qf00
Cousins BBQ’s Bryant Irvin Road location near Interstate 20 was remodeled. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

In the now-heralded Fort Worth barbecue world, Cousins fits somewhere between Railhead and Heim, still serving the recipes that took founder Calvin “Boots” Payne’s brisket to the White House and to help launch what is now Disneyland Paris.

The remodel switched the Bryant Irvin Road location from old-time cafeteria-style service to an order counter offering appetizers such as smoked or fried wings, brisket-stuffed smoked jalapenos or chopped-brisket nachos.

The busy take-out counter also has a grab-and-go case with smoked pimiento cheese, serrano queso, salsa and guacamole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwabQ_0gWwk5qf00
Cousins BBQ offers a grab-and-go case with smoked pimiento cheese, serrano queso, salsa and guacamole. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

Cousins still ranks high on social media for the basics: sliced and chopped brisket, pulled pork and the choice of 12 sides led by the popular broccoli-rice casserole.

An expanded bar at the Bryant Irvin Road location now also offers whiskey lemonade and a wide choice of specialty cocktails — something unavailable at most barbecue joints.

“People come here and see they can get the same thing at Cousins as at the other restaurants, and with more to choose from,” sales boss Brandon Smith said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ed53_0gWwk5qf00
The Cousins BBQ on Bryant Irvin Road was remodeled to a Hill Country-style look. Handout photo

Cousins’ familiar customers come in now and order more than just a dinner plate, he said. For newcomers, there’s something for everybody in a family or group.

The take-out counter is also a butcher shop selling aged steaks and meats to go, ground beef and house-made sausage, including the breakfast sausage Cousins serves at its two DFW Airport locations (Terminal B).

If this is all too much of a change, the McCart location remains mostly true to the way “Boots” Payne opened it after the former Paschal High School football star had learned the business under the tutelage of 1960s presidential celebrity pitmaster Walter Jetton.

Cousin’s is open daily except Sunday. The Bryant Irvin Road location is 1 mile west of the Chisholm Trail Parkway or 1 mile south of Interstate 20; 817-346-3999, cousinsbbq.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Something’s new at Mama’s Pizza near TCU in Fort Worth. Check out the fresh look

Hey, Bud! Did you see what they did to the Mama’s Pizza on Berry Street?. Yes. The Mama’s Pizza at 1813 W. Berry St. has a new paint job and looks great after 50 years. Fort Worth’s most legendary pizza restaurant — and sometimes also its most notorious for college football scandals — is bright and clean now and drawing new crowds for the weekday-and-Saturday lunch buffet or for the new thin-crust version. (Don’t worry about all the TCU memorabilia. It’s back after being reframed and arranged.)
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Best Ice Cream Shops — From Traditional Scoops to French and Asian Sensations

Amorino has a variety of intensely flavored, artisanal Italian gelato. It makes for a show-stopping treat and one of Fort Worth's best ice cream options. Summer in Fort Worth is off and sweltering on. The string of 100-plus degree days is in full swing ― with no end in sight. Time to find a shady spot or a pool to dip in quickly. Or maybe just beat the heat with the coolest treat of all — ice cream. This is your guide to Fort Worth’s Best Ice Cream.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Restaurants
City
Rendon, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
City
Kennedale, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
fwtx.com

5 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

From art, music, to a little bit of rodeo, this weekend offers a diverse lineup of activities for you and yours. Art South is an innovative public installation in a shipping container on Magnolia Ave. that launched in 2015 with the first dynamic installation by Jay Wilkinson. Over the years, it’s curated artists for the outdoor installation space and is now located in the South Main District Micro park. Art Tooth has partnered with Art South and the Near Southside Arts for the exhibition featuring 29 artists on July 8 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the local community arts space, The Pool.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Best places in Fort Worth to eat fried chicken, according to Yelp

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — There’s a staple among southern cooks and restaurants to have a killer fried chicken dish in their back pocket or even on their regular menu. Fried chicken is being brought to the forefront on Wednesday, July 6 as it is National Fried Chicken Day! NationalToday says, “Fried chicken was an expensive delicacy up until World War II, but thanks to mass production techniques, we’re now able to indulge ourselves on the cheap in almost any city in the world. So on July 6, we get out our buckets ‘o’ chicken and napkins, because it’s National Fried Chicken Day.”
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Here’s when reservations will open for this year’s DFW Restaurant Week

DALLAS (KDAF) — This year marks the 25th anniversary of the largest culinary event in North Texas and the second longest-running restaurant campaign in the country. Explore tons of cuisines from great restaurants across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex during DFW Restaurant Week, from Aug. 8-14. About 20% of the cost of each meal enjoyed during this week will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas area or to Lena Pope in Tarrant County.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Portillo’s Beef Bus is touring North Texas in July: Check out the dates and locations

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t had a signature Chicago-style hot dog yet, now is your time. Chicago staple Portillo’s is taking a tour of North Texas this month. For those who don’t know the goodness that is a Chicago-style hot dog, it consists of a few key ingredients. The signature poppy seed bun, a pickle wedge, tomato, onions and banana peppers. Of course, the dog itself also matters. When you bite into a Chicago-style dog, you gotta have that classic pop that you get with natural casing.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammie
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

14 Fort Worth restaurants cited for presence of insects and other pests

Over a dozen Fort Worth restaurants were cited for having flies, and other insects and rodents, in their establishments in recent health inspections. From June 26 through July 2, 61 restaurants underwent health inspections. No restaurant was shut down for serious violations, but one was cited for over 30 demerits, which required the food establishment to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Sushi restaurant in Lake Worth requires followup after recent health inspections

No restaurants were closed for serious health violations during recent inspections, but one sushi and steakhouse restaurant in Lake Worth will require a followup. From June 26 to July 2, 84 restaurants underwent health inspections in Tarrant County, except for those located in the cities of Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills, which conduct their own inspections.
LAKE WORTH, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

A quick trip north to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH — Recently, my girlfriend, Navina Bhatkar, and I took a trip up to Fort Worth. After visiting my parents who live nearby in Colleyville, we decided to meet up with one of her friends in Downtown Fort Worth. The area, more notably recognized as Sundance Square, has...
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

Cowboy Chicken launches a ghost kitchen specializing in Nashville hot chicken

Things are heating up inside Cowboy Chicken kitchens. The rotisserie chicken chain has added Nashville hot chicken sandwiches to its menu item selection. Smackbird, a ghost kitchen concept that rolled out to increase sales during the height of the pandemic in November 2020, is opening at a few more Cowboy Chicken locations. The only dining options are online orders for delivery and pick up.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cocktails#Steaks#A La Carte#Disneyland Paris#Barbecue#Food Drink#Texas Bbq#Cousins#Hill Country#Railhead Smokehouse
Ash Jurberg

This Fort Worth man is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a man from Fort Worth who has been extremely generous in what he does to help the city of Fort Worth and its residents.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFAA

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are outpacing the nation

DALLAS — Rents in Dallas are up by 17% year-over-year and 22.8% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. Rents in Dallas jumped 2% month-over-month in June, compared to a 1.3% increase nationally, according to the latest rent report by rental platform Apartment List.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
6K+
Followers
521
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy