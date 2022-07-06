7 Reasons Zingermans Ann Arbor is More Than a Destination

Never in my life have I had a bigger reality check than when I moved from my low-income hometown in the Upper Peninsula to the ritzy community of Ann Arbor. Although I traveled extensively around the United States as a kid, Iron Mountain was the only place I had ever called home up until my senior year of high school. Even though I saw many places while rustically camping with my family, I never stayed in those places long enough to realize that so many people live much differently than I did: their beautiful homes, luxurious trips, nice food and designer products were only a few of the things that separated their lifestyles from mine. Obviously, I knew there were rich people, but I did not realize how common it is to be wealthier than me and my family.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO