7 Reasons Zingermans Ann Arbor is More Than a Destination
By Awesome Mitten Team
awesomemitten.com
2 days ago
The City of Ann Arbor is closely associated with the University of Michigan, with many people automatically thinking of the Big House and the Law Quadrangle when they hear the name of the city. But after those iconic places come to mind, the next place that you are likely...
Whether you plan to spend one day exploring the city or you are hoping to spend the academic year in town, you will find that there are endless things to do in Ann Arbor Michigan for people of all ages and interests. Some call it “Tree Town” while others refer...
The Ann Arbor area keeps on booming. And I’m not just talking about recent fireworks or the upcoming airshow in Ypsilanti. According to the latest Census, Ann Arbor grew by 8.7 percent, or nearly 10,000 people, to reach a population of 123,851 residents. All those new residents need houses,...
Ann Arbor MI is a city that perfectly blends its historic charm with its funky, eclectic vibe, which makes it the ideal foodie destination. While the dining scene is constantly changing in Ann Arbor, these Ann Arbor restaurants have long been considered the best in the city. Throughout downtown Ann...
Offering a unique experience in East Michigan, the For-Mar Nature Preserve treehouse is a must-see structure that offers more than meets the eye. One of the best things about visiting or living in Michigan is its natural beauty. From the sparkling Great Lakes to lush forests to breathtaking countryside and everything in between, you don’t have to travel to see the very best of Michigan’s natural marvels.
Never in my life have I had a bigger reality check than when I moved from my low-income hometown in the Upper Peninsula to the ritzy community of Ann Arbor. Although I traveled extensively around the United States as a kid, Iron Mountain was the only place I had ever called home up until my senior year of high school. Even though I saw many places while rustically camping with my family, I never stayed in those places long enough to realize that so many people live much differently than I did: their beautiful homes, luxurious trips, nice food and designer products were only a few of the things that separated their lifestyles from mine. Obviously, I knew there were rich people, but I did not realize how common it is to be wealthier than me and my family.
If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
Kevin Walsh wasn’t looking to get wrapped up in aviation again when he started volunteering at Belleville’s Yankee Air Museum 25 years ago. “I really hadn’t wanted anything more than to help out and just sweep the floors,” he says. He ended up president of...
As Jeannie Morris moves through the 1970 ranch she and her husband are renovating, she has all the charisma and expertise of an HGTV host with some Midwest charm. The living room layout is outdated, she says, but it has great bones for her team to “get after it.”
Nothing says “American summer” more than a delicious hot dog. In Michigan, it’s a tradition to grab a juicy, flavorful hot dog at a summer baseball game or fall football outing. I’m a vegetarian, but I personally think veggie hot dogs are delicious, so it’s one of my favorite summertime foods.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI - Stockbridge and Ann Arbor teachers are among the winners of a Michigan school innovation contest that’s awarding $20,000 in grants for ideas in STEM, world exploration and life skills. The concepts developed from the three winning pitches will be used to improve Michigan classrooms through innovation,...
I wouldn't have what you call a green thumb. I have exactly two house plants that I've barely been able to keep alive over the last couple of years, and that's it. So when I have the chance to take advantage of flowers that someone else has had the talent to grow, I jump at the opportunity.
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair will have three entertainment stages this year for fairgoers to take a break from art browsing and enjoy some live music. The stages will be spread throughout the event, which spans 30 city blocks. Local artists will be performing on Main Street, on University of Michigan’s Ingalls Mall and at the intersection of Maynard and William.
There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you're looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.
Opened in 2016 at 32 million dollars, the Polk Penguin Conservation Center is the largest facility of its kind. The 33,000 square-foot facility, located on two acres of property, houses a 326,000-gallon, 25-foot-deep aquatic area. The incredible marvel is home to 75 King, Rockhopper, Macaroni, Gentoo, and Chinstrap penguins.
I always have mixed feelings when a beloved local restaurant or bar changes owners. On one hand, I’m happy to see the legacy of the establishment continue. But, on the other hand, it’s sad to see longtime owners retire and hand the place over to someone new. One...
Livonia, Mich.-based Mendelson Kornblum group will welcome Brian Fiani, DO, as its first neurosurgeon in 2023. 1. Dr. Fiani will take the job after a fellowship at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City, according to a July 6 email to Becker's. 2. He was named to several positions...
Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Michigan hospital scored the highest.
Flint, MI—Over the sizzle of bacon and the gentle whir of a kitchen vent, Aaron Sajdak talked to his lunch customers while carefully monitoring a pot of sausage gravy. “I was trying to do a soft open because we’re trying to get a rhythm going,” Sajdak said. “You know what? It was soft, but we’re still getting our butts kicked.”
There's no debating that I-96 is one of southern Michigan's most necessary thoroughfares. Thousands upon thousands of cars and trucks depend upon it every day to transport people, goods and more along the 192 miles between Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Lansing and Detroit and all points in between. I-69 is important...
SALINE, MI – Food trucks soon will fill Saline’s Mill Pond Park with everything from soul food, barbecue, tacos, ice cream and more during a festival aimed at helping a nonprofit help those in need. The inaugural Saline Food Truck Festival is set for 4 to 8 p.m....
