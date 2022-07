Offering a unique experience in East Michigan, the For-Mar Nature Preserve treehouse is a must-see structure that offers more than meets the eye. One of the best things about visiting or living in Michigan is its natural beauty. From the sparkling Great Lakes to lush forests to breathtaking countryside and everything in between, you don’t have to travel to see the very best of Michigan’s natural marvels.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO